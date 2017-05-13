Ian Happ, No. 2 Prospect in Cubs' Minor League System, Called Up to Majors

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images

The Chicago Cubs recalled prospect Ian Happ from the Triple-A Iowa Cubs and inserted him in Saturday's lineup as the starting right fielder against the National League Central rival St. Louis Cardinals.

Patrick Mooney of CSN Chicago reported the roster move for the contest at Busch Stadium. MLB.com rated Happ, who can play second base or outfield, as the No. 2 prospect in the Cubs' system.

