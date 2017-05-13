Arsenal Keep Hopes of Top-4 Finish Alive with Win vs. Stoke City

Arsenal Keep Hopes of Top-4 Finish Alive with Win vs. Stoke CityMay 13, 2017
Arsenal thrashed Stoke City 4-1 at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday to keep their hopes of finishing in the top four and qualifying for next season's UEFA Champions League alive.
Goals from Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez and a brace from Olivier Giroud sealed the points for the Gunners, who remain fifth, but just a point behind Liverpool and three adrift of Manchester City in third.
Giroud and Ozil put Arsenal 2-0 in front before substitute Peter Crouch gave them a scare after netting a controversial goal for Stoke, when the target man appeared to put the ball in with his hand.
However, the Gunners' response was swift and ruthless, with Sanchez scoring the third before Giroud wrapped up the points.
The visitors made two changes from Wednesday's win at Southampton. Frenchman Francis Coquelin came in for Aaron Ramsey in midfield, while Giroud replaced Danny Welbeck up front, per the club's official Twitter account:
(Apologies for the delay...) Here's how we line up for #SCFCvAFC https://t.co/vrsGOr0CkS5/13/2017, 3:42:39 PM
As for Stoke, the hosts included Mame Biram Diouf in attack, per the club:
📝 #SCFC Starting XI v @Arsenal: Butland; Johnson, Shawcross, Martins Indi, Pieters; Whelan, Cameron, Allen; Arnautovic, Diouf, Shaqiri. https://t.co/qu9IxgpAvH5/13/2017, 3:30:05 PM
Arsenal went close twice early on, first when Shkodran Mustafi's header from a corner forced Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland into a fantastic save. Moments later, wing-back Nacho Monreal should have opened the scoring but cannoned his header off the inside of the post with Butland beaten.
Despite the missed chances, the Gunners were on top in the opening exchanges. They controlled possession through midfield as Stoke sat deep, allowing the visitors to string pass after pass together.
Squawka Football summed up how efficient Arsenal were on the ball:
PASS MAP: With 10 minutes played Arsenal have misplaced just five passes (94% accuracy). Keeping control. https://t.co/8uhhpunL7z5/13/2017, 4:44:20 PM
Even though they dominated possession and created chances, the Gunners had to wait until just over three minutes before half-time to take the lead their bright start had merited. Giroud tapped into an empty net following Hector Bellerin's low cross across the face of goal after the wing-back had been released by a deft ball from Coquelin.
The goal marked a rarity for the Gunners in this fixture, according to OptaJoe:
1 - Olivier Giroud's goal is the first time Arsenal have opened the scoring in a Premier League game at Stoke. Rule.5/13/2017, 5:13:50 PM
Another goal also maintained a healthy scoring run for Giroud, a striker often maligned for a supposed profligacy in front of the net, per WhoScored.com:
Olivier Giroud: Has now scored 15 goals in all competitions for the sixth season in a row #STKARS5/13/2017, 5:14:37 PM
As for Bellerin, he's been in and out of the team this year while struggling for form, but the 22-year-old has established a knack of supplying goals since 2014:
No defender has more assists in the Premier League since the beginning of last season than Hector Bellerin (8). Loves to get forward. 🔥 https://t.co/bSAC8MWklh5/13/2017, 5:19:47 PM
Arsenal had the lead, but Stoke had been surprisingly diffident compared to the intensity they have displayed in this fixture previously. In particular, the home side's willingness to sit off was letting the Gunners midfielders boss the game.
One Arsenal man who especially benefited from Stoke's stand-off approach was Coquelin. James Benge of the London Evening Standard rightly commended the nominal holding player's quality on the ball:
Coquelin been quietly impressive so far 35 passes in opp. half (most of any player) Most touches Fantastic through ball for Giroud goal5/13/2017, 5:22:44 PM
The Gunners still had too much time on the ball and for runners off it after the break, and they doubled their lead 10 minutes after the restart. Typically, it was star duo Ozil and Sanchez who provided the magic, with the latter releasing Ozil with a superb through pass before the German lifted the ball delicately over Butland.
Usually known for his goals, Sanchez also has an underrated flair for creating chances, as these numbers from WhoScored.com prove:
Alexis Sánchez: Is the first Premier League player to register double figures for goals and assists this season (20 goals, 10 assists)5/13/2017, 5:42:26 PM
Sanchez has also established a prolific partnership with Ozil, per Sky Sports Statto:
The Sanchez to Ozil combination has provided 5 PL goals this season, only @SwansOfficial's Sigurdsson to Llorente (6) have combined for more https://t.co/S9yzXhH5tM5/13/2017, 5:47:14 PM
Needing to change things, Stoke boss Mark Hughes brought strikers Crouch and Saido Berahino off the bench. Predictably, regular Arsenal tormentor Crouch didn't waste time getting one back for the Potters, although the goal looked like a clear handball:
Peter Crouch scores his 9th PL goal against Arsenal - only Wayne Rooney (11) & Robbie Fowler (10) have scored more v The Gunners https://t.co/qNqnoxiYMS5/13/2017, 5:57:49 PM
Crouch's touch off his hand was missed by referee Mike Dean, who also inexplicably overlooked a foul on Bellerin in the build-up. However, John Cross of the Daily Mirror didn't put the blame on Dean for not ruling out the goal:
Don't blame the officials. Blame the player who cheated on this occasion.5/13/2017, 5:58:01 PM
Things looked like they would get worse for the Gunners when star man Sanchez indicated he needed to come off after receiving some rough treatment from Stoke. However, Sanchez stayed on and soon restored Arsenal's two-goal lead firing low into the bottom corner.
The goal marked a landmark in the Chilean's Arsenal career, per Squawka football:
Alexis Sanchez has now scored 50 goals in the Premier League for Arsenal. Among giants. 💪 https://t.co/e6UawjYFt15/13/2017, 6:02:14 PM
OptaJoe also noted it continued the forward's prolific form on his travels this season:
15 - Alexis Sanchez has scored 15 away league goals this season; only Kevin Phillips (16 in 99/00) has more in a single PL campaign. Star.5/13/2017, 6:03:52 PM
Buoyed by the goal, the Gunners were purring and began overwhelming Stoke between the lines. Ramsey came off the substitutes bench to force Butland into another smart stop before helping Giroud complete his brace and seal the points.
The Frenchman tapped in when Ramsey pulled back in the box after another typically perfectly timed late run in behind. Arsenal had turned up the heat since feeling rightly aggrieved by the awarding of Crouch's goal.
It was Crouch who forced Cech into a fine save down low after winning another header. Yet it was the most Stoke mustered in the final stages as Arsenal cruised to a mightily impressive win at one of their least favourite grounds.
Post-match reaction to follow.