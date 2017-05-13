Julian Weigl out 3-4 Months with Broken Ankle Suffered vs. Augsburg

TF-Images/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl will be out for up to four months after breaking his ankle against Augsburg.

The club's official Twitter account (h/t DW Sports) confirmed the news after the bitter blow for the talented youngster.

The 21-year-old signed from 1860 Munich in 2015 and has quickly developed into one of Germany's burgeoning talents.

The defensive midfielder has featured in 39 matches in the Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League this season, according to WhoScored.com.

BVB will miss the player's concentration and positional work, but Weigl will now have the summer to be ready for the 2017-18 campaign.