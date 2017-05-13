Bruce Arians Says Air Force Rule Is Dumb; Ryan Watson Invited to Cardinals Camp

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians believes an Air Force rule barring cadets from pushing their military commitment to a future date is "dumb."

On Friday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com noted Arians isn't happy about the new standard, which forces Academy attendees to immediately take on two years of active duty. The decision impacts linebacker Ryan Watson, who received an invite from the team to take part in its rookie minicamp.

"I think it's dumb," Arians said, adding Watson "earned" the minicamp opportunity, even though the Cards can't sign him to a contract.

Brent Briggeman of the Gazette passed along comments the defender made last week about honoring the commitment, even though he wasn't pleased with the ruling.

"I came to the Air Force Academy to be a lieutenant," Watson said. "I feel like [the ruling] is above my pay grade, and I will obey the lawful orders from those over me. I may not understand it. I may not agree with it. But it's the situation."

Watson, who can play both defensive end and outside linebacker, racked up 37 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss and eight sacks in 11 games during his final season with the Falcons.

The 6'3'', 230-pound Georgia native has the potential to eventually become a situational edge-rusher at the NFL level should he return to the gridiron after his military commitment.

"Oh, it's definitely a tease," Watson said, per Weinfuss. "But I'd rather be here than not be here, so I'm blessed to have the opportunity. I will never be upset coming in here and leaving."

He added walking away from the NFL for at least a couple years will be "tough," but after going through the Air Force Academy he's "not used to easy" anyway.