La Liga Results 2017 Week 37: Final Scores and Updated Table After Saturday

fotopress/Getty Images

Tony Adams lost another game in charge of Granada as his side slipped to the bottom of La Liga after losing in Osasuna on Saturday. Granada's misery came on the same day Valencia earned a creditable away win against Espanyol.

In the process, Los Che moved into the top half of the table, as their resurgence under manager Voro continues.

Here are the scores from Saturday's matches:

La Liga 2016/17 Week 37 Results: Saturday Scores Home Score Away Espanyol 0-1 Valencia Osasuna 2-1 Granada Sky Sports

Here's what those results mean for the table:

La Liga 2016/17 Week 37 Table: Saturday Standings Position Club Played Won Drawn Lost Goal Difference Points 1 Barcelona 36 26 6 4 74 84 2 Real Madrid 35 26 6 3 57 84 3 Atletico Madrid 36 22 8 6 41 74 4 Sevilla 36 20 9 7 18 69 5 Villarreal 36 18 9 9 21 63 6 Athletic Bilbao 36 19 5 12 12 62 7 Real Sociedad 36 19 5 12 6 62 8 Eibar 36 15 9 12 8 54 9 Espanyol 37 14 11 12 -2 53 10 Alaves 36 13 12 11 -4 51 11 Valencia 37 13 7 17 -7 46 12 Malaga 36 12 9 15 -4 45 13 Celta Vigo 35 13 5 17 -11 44 14 Las Palmas 36 10 9 17 -15 39 15 Real Betis 36 10 7 19 -23 37 16 Leganes 36 8 9 19 -19 33 17 Deportivo La Coruna 36 7 11 18 -21 32 18 Sporting Gijon 36 6 9 21 -31 27 19 Osasuna 37 4 10 23 -51 22 20 Granada 37 4 8 25 -51 20 Yahoo Sports

Recap

Left-back Jose Luis Gaya scored the only goal of the game for Los Che as they left Espanyol with three precious points. Gaya struck 15 minutes from time after breaking clear to meet an astute through ball from Daniel Parejo.

It was a cultured display from Parejo, who controlled the pace of play in possession. He dovetailed well with Chilean Fabian Orellana to keep the ball away from the frustrated hosts for long periods.

fotopress/Getty Images

Yet when Espanyol did get on the ball, they created problems. In particular, dangerous penalty-box predator Gerard Moreno went close more than once, while Leo Baptistao's pace was a constant threat.

Valencia had goalkeeper Jaume Domenech to thank more than once for keeping things scoreless.

Another win has put Los Che closer to the top half of the table, a fine testament to the quality work manager Voro has done since taking charge. Breaking into the top 10 would be an excellent way for Valencia to end what has been a tumultuous season.

Versatile defender Jhon Steven Mondragon opened the scoring for Osasuna at El Sadar, turning in a shot amid a scramble in the box following a corner. However, Granada battled back and were level four minutes before half-time when Adrian Ramos scored after being teed up by Manchester United loanee Andreas Pereira.

Scoring again with his head, put Ramos into some select company in Spain's top flight this season, per OptaJose:

Yet Adams was denied a first point in charge when Kenan Kodro swept in a left-footed shot 15 minutes from time. His goal meant Osasuna finally moved off the foot of the table.

Things haven't gone well for Adams since he took over, a stark contrast to the impact Voro has made for Valencia.