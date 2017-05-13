    La Liga Results 2017 Week 37: Final Scores and Updated Table After Saturday

    James DudkoFeatured ColumnistMay 13, 2017

    VALENCIA, SPAIN - MARCH 11: Jose Luis Gaya of Valencia in action during the La Liga match between Valencia CF and Real Sporting de Gijon at Mestalla Stadium on March 11, 2017 in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by fotopress/Getty Images)
    fotopress/Getty Images

    Tony Adams lost another game in charge of Granada as his side slipped to the bottom of La Liga after losing in Osasuna on Saturday. Granada's misery came on the same day Valencia earned a creditable away win against Espanyol.

    In the process, Los Che moved into the top half of the table, as their resurgence under manager Voro continues.

    Here are the scores from Saturday's matches:

    La Liga 2016/17 Week 37 Results: Saturday Scores
    HomeScoreAway
    Espanyol0-1Valencia
    Osasuna2-1Granada
    Sky Sports

    Here's what those results mean for the table:

    La Liga 2016/17 Week 37 Table: Saturday Standings
    PositionClubPlayedWonDrawnLostGoal DifferencePoints
    1Barcelona3626647484
    2Real Madrid3526635784
    3Atletico Madrid3622864174
    4Sevilla3620971869
    5Villarreal3618992163
    6Athletic Bilbao36195121262
    7Real Sociedad3619512662
    8Eibar3615912854
    9Espanyol37141112-253
    10Alaves36131211-451
    11Valencia3713717-746
    12Malaga3612915-445
    13Celta Vigo3513517-1144
    14Las Palmas3610917-1539
    15Real Betis3610719-2337
    16Leganes368919-1933
    17Deportivo La Coruna3671118-2132
    18Sporting Gijon366921-3127
    19Osasuna3741023-5122
    20Granada374825-5120
    Yahoo Sports

    Recap

    Left-back Jose Luis Gaya scored the only goal of the game for Los Che as they left Espanyol with three precious points. Gaya struck 15 minutes from time after breaking clear to meet an astute through ball from Daniel Parejo.

    It was a cultured display from Parejo, who controlled the pace of play in possession. He dovetailed well with Chilean Fabian Orellana to keep the ball away from the frustrated hosts for long periods.

    Parejo ran the show in Espanyol.
    Parejo ran the show in Espanyol.fotopress/Getty Images

    Yet when Espanyol did get on the ball, they created problems. In particular, dangerous penalty-box predator Gerard Moreno went close more than once, while Leo Baptistao's pace was a constant threat.

    Valencia had goalkeeper Jaume Domenech to thank more than once for keeping things scoreless.

    Another win has put Los Che closer to the top half of the table, a fine testament to the quality work manager Voro has done since taking charge. Breaking into the top 10 would be an excellent way for Valencia to end what has been a tumultuous season.

    Versatile defender Jhon Steven Mondragon opened the scoring for Osasuna at El Sadar, turning in a shot amid a scramble in the box following a corner. However, Granada battled back and were level four minutes before half-time when Adrian Ramos scored after being teed up by Manchester United loanee Andreas Pereira.

    Scoring again with his head, put Ramos into some select company in Spain's top flight this season, per OptaJose:

    Yet Adams was denied a first point in charge when Kenan Kodro swept in a left-footed shot 15 minutes from time. His goal meant Osasuna finally moved off the foot of the table.

    Things haven't gone well for Adams since he took over, a stark contrast to the impact Voro has made for Valencia.