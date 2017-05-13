Chelsea Transfer News: Latest John Terry Rumours, Riyad Mahrez Hints at Move

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is reportedly "very confident" of recruiting Chelsea captain John Terry this summer with the offer of a "mega money" deal. Elsewhere, Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez has been caught on camera hailing Chelsea as "a real club."

According to David Anderson and John Cross of The Mirror, Bournemouth have offered soon-to-be free agent Terry a two-year contract at the Vitality Stadium worth £130,000 per week.

The offer is also said to include a significant signing-on fee, although the most crucial factor could be that the Cherries are willing to hand the 36-year-old a two-year contract as he seeks job security in his post-Chelsea career.

Terry looks certain to leave Stamford Bridge when his Blues contract expires next month, and he'll do so as a record-breaker after Friday's 1-0 victory at West Bromwich Albion cemented the Premier League title, per Sky Sports Statto:

The absence of a transfer fee means Bournemouth have the spare funding to finance Terry's wages, with their offer almost three times his current salary of £50,000 per week, as reported by the Daily Mail's Sami Mokbel in May 2016.

Goal's Nizaar Kinsella hailed the legacy that will be left by Terry upon his Stamford Bridge departure, and Howe will hope his experience is the key needed to push the Cherries up the Premier League ranks next season:

Meanwhile, footage captured by French broadcaster SFR prior to Leicester's clash against Manchester City on Saturday is alleged to show the Algerian describing new champions Chelsea as a "real club" to compatriot Islam Slimani.

Metro's George Bellshaw provided a translation of the interaction as Slimani spoke to his team-mate in French and said, "Hey, Chelsea are champions," to which Mahrez replied, "They're an incredible club. A real club."

Get French Football posted video of the conversation in question, which will be like music to the ears of Blues manager Antonio Conte if he should wish to make a summer move for the Foxes talisman:

Chelsea poached former Leicester star N'Golo Kante from the King Power Stadium after the Foxes won last season's Premier League title. The raid may not stop there, though, after The Telegraph's Matt Law reported Mahrez has an agreement with his employers to leave this summer, which he "expects Leicester City to honour."

Bellshaw also pointed out in his report that Chelsea were one of the teams linked with a move for Mahrez last summer, and some among the Stamford Bridge hierarchy may be keen to revive their association in 2017.

The winger's admiration of the west Londoners could be the final piece of the puzzle needed to see a transfer materialise, considering Chelsea undoubtedly have the funds and the appeal to draw maestro Mahrez to England's capital.