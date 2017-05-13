Adam 'Pacman' Jones Must Work to Improve Public Persona, Marvin Lewis Says

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis believes troubled cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones is in a constant uphill battle to improve the way he's viewed by the public.

Lewis had this to say about Jones during an interview on NFL No Huddle (via ESPN.com's Katherine Terrell):

"He's got to continually work at that. He's a passionate teammate for these guys, a diligent pro. He's got to just continue to handle himself within the scope of day to day and be a great pro. He's overcome his background, and it's a day-to-day process. Most importantly, he's at the point in his career where these things have to stay pointed towards football."

Jones has had multiple off-field incidents throughout his NFL career. He was suspended for the entire 2007 season for multiple violations of the league's personal conduct policy.

Most recently, Jones was arrested in January on a charge of felony harassment for allegedly spitting on a nurse at a Cincinnati jail that was later dropped and misdemeanor charges of assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business.

Terrell noted Jones intends to plead not guilty to the misdemeanor charges.

Jones is entering his eighth season with the Bengals. The 33-year-old was originally drafted by the Tennessee Titans, where he played two seasons from 2005-06, and played the 2008 season with the Dallas Cowboys.