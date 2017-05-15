2017 NBA Draft: 5 Picks Los Angeles Lakers Should Target Late in 1st Round

0 of 5

Lance King/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are slated to make two selections in the 2017 NBA draft, but they only know the location of one of them.

That would be the 28th pick, acquired from the Houston Rockets at the deadline for super-sub Lou Williams.

It's not a position that typically yields great value, though it is where the San Antonio Spurs nabbed Tony Parker in 2001. More often, it's produced role players such as Leandro Barbosa, Ian Mahinmi and Wayne Ellington or forgettable flops such as Erick Barkley, Maurice Ager and Perry Jones III.

However, with a draft class this deep, the Lakers could be one of the lucky ones. When this choice comes on the clock, there should be some attractive options available, including prospects who can repair their faulty defense or fill current roster vacancies.

These five players in particular should be in L.A.'s crosshairs, and all can be found at or near the 28th pick in various mock drafts.