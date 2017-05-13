Brett Brown Doesn't Think Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid Will Play in Summer League

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers are not likely to get a look at what Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons can do on the floor together during the NBA Summer League.

76ers head coach Brett Brown told the 97.5 Fanatic Morning Show with Anthony Gargano and Eytan Shander (via PhillyVoice's Matt Mullin) that Embiid and Simmons will likely sit out the summer games.

"I don't think we've announced [anything official], but I think everybody should bunker in to hear that news [that Simmons and Embiid won't play in summer league]," he said. "I don't think anything's become official. But we're fine with the work these guys are putting in. People could walk into our gym even now and see the attendance of our players."



Embiid, who was the No. 3 pick in 2014, made his long-awaited pro debut last season. He suffered a foot injury prior to the draft that required multiple surgeries and left him unable to step on the court for two years.

He was only able to play in 31 games during the 2016-17 season before being shut down with a knee injury that required surgery. The 23-year-old averaged 20.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game for the 76ers.

Simmons was the top pick in last year's draft out of LSU. He fractured the fifth metatarsal bone in his right foot during a scrimmage in training camp that left him unable to play in a game.

Despite not having Simmons for the entire season and missing Embiid for 51 games, the 76ers' 28 wins in 2016-17 matched their win total from the previous two years combined.