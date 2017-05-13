Chris Iannetta Sent to Hospital After Getting Hit in the Face by Pitch

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Chris Iannetta was sent to the hospital after being hit in the face by a pitch during Friday's win over the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chase Field.

MLB.com's Steve Gilbert reported Iannetta was taken to the hospital after being hit by an errant pitch from Pirates right-hander Johnny Barbato.

"Any time there's head trauma, anytime there's something that hits you in that area you are never comfortable until a diagnosis has been made," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said, per Gilbert. "So, we're taking every precaution possible to make sure he is OK."

After lying on the ground for several minutes, Iannetta was able to walk off the field under his own power.

The Pirates and Diamondbacks have had issues in the past, including last year when Pittsburgh reliever Arquimedes Caminero hit Jean Segura and Nick Ahmed on their heads during a game.

Lovullo said he didn't think Barbato had malicious intent and that the pitch just happened to get away from him.

Iannetta, who homered in the third inning, was replaced by Chris Herrmann in the seventh. The Diamondbacks won 11-4.