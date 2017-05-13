Jabrill Peppers Reportedly Signs Participation Agreement for Rookie Camp

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns safety Jabrill Peppers has signed his participation agreement with the team to take part in rookie camp this weekend.

On Saturday, Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reported Peppers signed his deal and will participate in the second day of camp.

After Peppers wasn't on the field for Friday's activities, Browns head coach Hue Jackson discussed his absence with the media.

"There is one of these participation agreements that needs to be signed. We are in the process of getting that done. Those things happen. They happen throughout the league. I think we will get that squared away here soon," he said, per 247Sports' Josh Edwards.

Insider Buzz: Dolphins Expect Big Role for Rookie DE Insider Buzz: Bills Expanding GM Search Insider Buzz: Bengals Taking 'Serious Heat' for Mixon Pick Winners and Losers of the 2017 NFL Draft Winners and Losers of the 2017 NFL Draft Day 2 DeShone Kizer NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Browns Rookie DeShone Kizer NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Browns Rookie Insider Buzz: Jaguars May Not Use Option on Bortles Grading the Trubisky Pick Former Pitt RB Beat Cancer, Now Sets Sights on NFL What Are the Hottest Match Ups of the 2017 NFL Season? What Changed for Tony Romo on Day 1 of NFL Free Agency? Insider Buzz: NFL Teams Have 'Significant' Concerns Over Terrelle Pryor in Free Agency What Will It Take for Tony Romo to Land in Denver? Tony Romo Says Goodbye to Cowboys Deal Alert: Grading Alshon Jeffery to Philadelphia Eagles Free Agent Signing Deal Alert: Grading DeSean Jackson to Tampa Bay Buccaneers Free Agent Signing Insider Buzz: Deep CB Draft Class Helped Patriots Outbid Teams for Gilmore

Peppers gave more insight into why he wasn't on the field Friday, via Daryl Ruiter of WFAN:

Per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, participation agreements ensure players will receive their rookie contracts in the event they are injured in offseason workouts.

The Browns selected Peppers with the 25th pick in the 2017 NFL draft at the end of April. He was a unanimous All-American and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2016 at the University of Michigan.