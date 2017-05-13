John Cena Says He'd Love to Play Role of Vince McMahon in Biopic

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

If the biopic based on Vince McMahon's life ever gets made, John Cena would like the chance to play the WWE owner on film.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter's Aaron Couch released Friday, Cena had this response when asked about his dream movie role:

"There is a story out there about the life and times of Vince McMahon. Man, I think it is a wonderful script from word one. But unfortunately, that would be something I'd love to do, but I feel maybe a different actor should do that movie, just because of how powerful the story is, and I would hate for the audience to feel that it is a WWE-produced product.

"And that's not in a bad way—it's just I want them to feel the emotion that I felt reading the script. I can just tell you that it's out there and that it's awesome, and man, if it were all different, I would certainly love to step into Vince's shoes."

In April, Rebecca Ford and Borys Kit reported for the Hollywood Reporter that TriStar Pictures was in negotiations to produce a movie based on the life of McMahon.

Titled Pandemonium, the script was written by Craig A. Williams, with Glenn Ficarra and John Requa in talks to direct the motion picture.

Linda McMahon, who has been married to the WWE chairman since 1966, said in an interview with GV Wire (via Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin) she is "not too sure that movie will ever see the light of day."

McMahon has been president of WWE since 1980 and has overseen the growth of the promotion thanks to major annual events like WrestleMania and SummerSlam.

Cena made his WWE debut in 2002 and has won the WWE Championship and world heavyweight title a combined 16 times throughout his career.