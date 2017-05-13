    IPL Results 2017: Updated Scores, Table and T20 Fixtures

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistMay 13, 2017

    Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner plays a shot during the 2016 Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at The Eden Gardens Cricket Stadium in Kolkata on May 22, 2016.
    DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/Getty Images

    Sunrisers Hyderabad booked their place in the playoffs for the 2017 Indian Premier League on Saturday, as they coasted to an eight-wicket win over the Gujarat Lions.

    Batting first, the Lions looked poised to make a massive total after an excellent opening 111-run partnership between Dwayne Smith (54) and Ishan Kishan (61). However, they collapsed in dramatic style, with Mohammed Siraj taking four wickets, and were eventually bowled out for 154 in 19.2 overs.

    The Sunrisers were in complete control of the chase, with a 123-run stand between David Warner (69) and Vijay Shankar (63) seeing them home with 11 balls to spare.

    Later in the day, the Kolkata Knight Riders host league leaders Mumbai Indians.

    Here's how the standings are shaping up, the fixtures to come and recap of the action so far.

    IPL 2017: Standings
    TEAMSMATWONLOSTTIEDN/RPTSNET RR
    Mumbai Indians13940018+0.810
    Sunrisers Hyderabad14850117+0.599
    Kolkata Knight Riders13850016+0.729
    Rising Pune Supergiant13850016-0.083
    Kings XI Punjab13760014+0.296
    Delhi Daredevils13670012-0.514
    Gujarat Lions14410008-0.412
    Royal Challengers Bangalore13210015-1.454
    ESPNCricinfo
    IPL 2017: Schedule
    DateTimeMatch
    Saturday, May 133:30 p.m. BST/8 p.m. local timeKolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians
    Sunday, May 1411:30 a.m. BST/4 p.m. local timeRising Pune Supergiant vs. Kings XI Punjab
    Sunday, May 143:30 p.m. BST/8 p.m. local timeDelhi Daredevils vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore
    ESPNCricinfo

    Gujarat vs. Hyderabad

    Hyderabad, 158 for two (Warner 69*, Shankar 63*), beat Gujarat, 154 (Kishan 61, Smith 54), by eight wickets with 11 balls remaining

    In the early stages, there would have been a little bit of panic among the Sunrisers stars, as Smith and Kishan looked in the mood.

    The duo were operating with trademark aggression, scoring in excess of 10 runs an over. When they each departed, the Lions were still in a brilliant position, with 120 runs scored in 12.4 overs for the loss of just two wickets.

    But the rest of the batting lineup made an abject attempt at making the most of this platform, with four players out for ducks, one out for a solitary run and a further two batsmen out for a couple.

    It was an astonishing slump, as noted by Mohandas Menon:

    In fairness, it was a collapse inspired by some brilliant bowling from Siraj, as he finished the day with excellent figures of four for 32.

    The loss of so many wickets would have emboldened the Sunrisers, and while they lost Shikhar Dhawan (18) and Moises Henriques (four) cheaply, there was never any panic with Warner at the crease, as he and Shankar linked up to great effect.

    Warner and Shankar saw Hyderabad home.
    Warner and Shankar saw Hyderabad home.PRAKASH SINGH/Getty Images

    While he was fortunate to survive an appeal for caught behind earlier in the innings, as noted by cricket journalist Freddie Wilde, this was a mature knock from the Hyderabad skipper:

    Shankar performed exceptionally, too, taking on the role of the aggressor with his captain happy to play sensibly. As a result, there was never any real doubt about the result, as the Sunrisers cantered to their target.

    "They got off to a flier, I was scratching my head there for a second," admitted Warner afterwards, per the IPL website. "When we got wickets back to back, it showed the wicket was slowing a bit. Credit to the bowlers, Siraj, the way they brought it back was fantastic."  