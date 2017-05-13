IPL Results 2017: Updated Scores, Table and T20 Fixtures

DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/Getty Images

Sunrisers Hyderabad booked their place in the playoffs for the 2017 Indian Premier League on Saturday, as they coasted to an eight-wicket win over the Gujarat Lions.

Batting first, the Lions looked poised to make a massive total after an excellent opening 111-run partnership between Dwayne Smith (54) and Ishan Kishan (61). However, they collapsed in dramatic style, with Mohammed Siraj taking four wickets, and were eventually bowled out for 154 in 19.2 overs.

The Sunrisers were in complete control of the chase, with a 123-run stand between David Warner (69) and Vijay Shankar (63) seeing them home with 11 balls to spare.

Later in the day, the Kolkata Knight Riders host league leaders Mumbai Indians.

Here's how the standings are shaping up, the fixtures to come and recap of the action so far.

IPL 2017: Standings TEAMS MAT WON LOST TIED N/R PTS NET RR Mumbai Indians 13 9 4 0 0 18 +0.810 Sunrisers Hyderabad 14 8 5 0 1 17 +0.599 Kolkata Knight Riders 13 8 5 0 0 16 +0.729 Rising Pune Supergiant 13 8 5 0 0 16 -0.083 Kings XI Punjab 13 7 6 0 0 14 +0.296 Delhi Daredevils 13 6 7 0 0 12 -0.514 Gujarat Lions 14 4 10 0 0 8 -0.412 Royal Challengers Bangalore 13 2 10 0 1 5 -1.454 ESPNCricinfo

IPL 2017: Schedule Date Time Match Saturday, May 13 3:30 p.m. BST/8 p.m. local time Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Sunday, May 14 11:30 a.m. BST/4 p.m. local time Rising Pune Supergiant vs. Kings XI Punjab Sunday, May 14 3:30 p.m. BST/8 p.m. local time Delhi Daredevils vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore ESPNCricinfo

Gujarat vs. Hyderabad

Hyderabad, 158 for two (Warner 69*, Shankar 63*), beat Gujarat, 154 (Kishan 61, Smith 54), by eight wickets with 11 balls remaining

In the early stages, there would have been a little bit of panic among the Sunrisers stars, as Smith and Kishan looked in the mood.

The duo were operating with trademark aggression, scoring in excess of 10 runs an over. When they each departed, the Lions were still in a brilliant position, with 120 runs scored in 12.4 overs for the loss of just two wickets.

But the rest of the batting lineup made an abject attempt at making the most of this platform, with four players out for ducks, one out for a solitary run and a further two batsmen out for a couple.

It was an astonishing slump, as noted by Mohandas Menon:

In fairness, it was a collapse inspired by some brilliant bowling from Siraj, as he finished the day with excellent figures of four for 32.

The loss of so many wickets would have emboldened the Sunrisers, and while they lost Shikhar Dhawan (18) and Moises Henriques (four) cheaply, there was never any panic with Warner at the crease, as he and Shankar linked up to great effect.

PRAKASH SINGH/Getty Images

While he was fortunate to survive an appeal for caught behind earlier in the innings, as noted by cricket journalist Freddie Wilde, this was a mature knock from the Hyderabad skipper:

Shankar performed exceptionally, too, taking on the role of the aggressor with his captain happy to play sensibly. As a result, there was never any real doubt about the result, as the Sunrisers cantered to their target.

"They got off to a flier, I was scratching my head there for a second," admitted Warner afterwards, per the IPL website. "When we got wickets back to back, it showed the wicket was slowing a bit. Credit to the bowlers, Siraj, the way they brought it back was fantastic."