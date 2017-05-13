IPL Results 2017: Updated Scores, Table and T20 Fixtures

IPL Results 2017: Updated Scores, Table and T20 FixturesMay 13, 2017
Sunrisers Hyderabad booked their place in the playoffs for the 2017 Indian Premier League on Saturday, as they coasted to an eight-wicket win over the Gujarat Lions.
Batting first, the Lions looked poised to make a massive total after an excellent opening 111-run partnership between Dwayne Smith (54) and Ishan Kishan (61). However, they collapsed in dramatic style, with Mohammed Siraj taking four wickets, and were eventually bowled out for 154 in 19.2 overs.
The Sunrisers were in complete control of the chase, with a 123-run stand between David Warner (69) and Vijay Shankar (63) seeing them home with 11 balls to spare.
Later in the day, the Kolkata Knight Riders host league leaders Mumbai Indians.
Here's how the standings are shaping up, the fixtures to come and recap of the action so far.
|IPL 2017: Standings
|TEAMS
|MAT
|WON
|LOST
|TIED
|N/R
|PTS
|NET RR
|Mumbai Indians
|13
|9
|4
|0
|0
|18
|+0.810
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|14
|8
|5
|0
|1
|17
|+0.599
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0
|16
|+0.729
|Rising Pune Supergiant
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0
|16
|-0.083
|Kings XI Punjab
|13
|7
|6
|0
|0
|14
|+0.296
|Delhi Daredevils
|13
|6
|7
|0
|0
|12
|-0.514
|Gujarat Lions
|14
|4
|10
|0
|0
|8
|-0.412
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|13
|2
|10
|0
|1
|5
|-1.454
|ESPNCricinfo
|IPL 2017: Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Match
|Saturday, May 13
|3:30 p.m. BST/8 p.m. local time
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians
|Sunday, May 14
|11:30 a.m. BST/4 p.m. local time
|Rising Pune Supergiant vs. Kings XI Punjab
|Sunday, May 14
|3:30 p.m. BST/8 p.m. local time
|Delhi Daredevils vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore
|ESPNCricinfo
Gujarat vs. Hyderabad
Hyderabad, 158 for two (Warner 69*, Shankar 63*), beat Gujarat, 154 (Kishan 61, Smith 54), by eight wickets with 11 balls remaining
In the early stages, there would have been a little bit of panic among the Sunrisers stars, as Smith and Kishan looked in the mood.
The duo were operating with trademark aggression, scoring in excess of 10 runs an over. When they each departed, the Lions were still in a brilliant position, with 120 runs scored in 12.4 overs for the loss of just two wickets.
But the rest of the batting lineup made an abject attempt at making the most of this platform, with four players out for ducks, one out for a solitary run and a further two batsmen out for a couple.
It was an astonishing slump, as noted by Mohandas Menon:
Mohandas Menon @mohanstatsman
Gujarat Lions... At one stage 111/0 in 10.4 overs Lost 43/10 in 8.4 in overs #GLvSRH5/13/2017, 12:13:18 PM
In fairness, it was a collapse inspired by some brilliant bowling from Siraj, as he finished the day with excellent figures of four for 32.
The loss of so many wickets would have emboldened the Sunrisers, and while they lost Shikhar Dhawan (18) and Moises Henriques (four) cheaply, there was never any panic with Warner at the crease, as he and Shankar linked up to great effect.
While he was fortunate to survive an appeal for caught behind earlier in the innings, as noted by cricket journalist Freddie Wilde, this was a mature knock from the Hyderabad skipper:
Freddie Wilde @fwildecricket
This season Warner has played four innings of 40+ runs at a run rate of less than 8 runs per over. Mature batting from SRH key player. #IPL5/13/2017, 1:54:13 PM
Shankar performed exceptionally, too, taking on the role of the aggressor with his captain happy to play sensibly. As a result, there was never any real doubt about the result, as the Sunrisers cantered to their target.
"They got off to a flier, I was scratching my head there for a second," admitted Warner afterwards, per the IPL website. "When we got wickets back to back, it showed the wicket was slowing a bit. Credit to the bowlers, Siraj, the way they brought it back was fantastic."