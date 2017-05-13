EPL Table: 2017 Premier League Standings After Saturday's Week 37 Matches

EPL Table: 2017 Premier League Standings After Saturday's Week 37 MatchesMay 13, 2017
Manchester City squeezed past 2016 Premier League champions Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium, winning 2-1 on Saturday in a controversial affair.
The Sky Blues opened the scoring through David Silva, but replays showed Raheem Sterling should have been flagged for being offside in the six-yard box. Gabriel Jesus soon added a second from the spot.
Riyad Mahrez's second-half penalty hit the back of the net, but the goal was ruled out after the Algerian slipped, kicking the ball against his standing foot as he crashed to the floor.
There was a huge victory for Swansea City as they defeated Sunderland 2-0 on the road.
It was a good day at the office for Bournemouth and Southampton as they beat Burnley and Middlesbrough, respectively.
Later, Arsenal travel to Stoke City in the evening kick-off.
Here are Saturday's scores and latest schedule:
|Premier League 2017: Latest Results, Upcoming Fixtures
|Date
|Home
|Score
|Away
|Friday, May 12
|Everton
|1-0
|Watford
|Friday, May 12
|WBA
|0-1
|Chelsea
|Saturday, May 13
|Manchester City
|2-1
|Leicester City
|Saturday, May 13
|Middlesbrough
|1-2
|Southampton
|Saturday, May 13
|Bournemouth
|2-1
|Burnley
|Saturday, May 13
|Sunderland
|0-2
|Swansea City
|Saturday, May 13
|Stoke City
|TBD
|Arsenal
|Sunday, May 14
|Crystal Palace
|TBD
|Hull City
|Sunday, May 14
|West Ham
|TBD
|Liverpool
|Sunday, May 14
|Tottenham
|TBD
|Manchester United
|PremierLeague.com
Here are the latest standings:
|Premier League 2017: Latest Standings
|Position
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chelsea
|36
|28
|3
|5
|76
|29
|47
|87
|2
|Tottenham
|35
|23
|8
|4
|71
|23
|48
|77
|3
|Manchester City
|36
|21
|9
|6
|72
|38
|34
|69
|4
|Liverpool
|36
|20
|10
|6
|71
|42
|29
|70
|5
|Arsenal
|35
|20
|6
|9
|68
|42
|26
|66
|6
|Manchester United
|35
|17
|14
|4
|51
|27
|24
|65
|7
|Everton
|37
|17
|10
|10
|61
|41
|20
|61
|8
|West Bromwich Albion
|36
|12
|9
|15
|41
|46
|-5
|45
|9
|Southampton
|36
|12
|9
|15
|41
|47
|-6
|45
|10
|Bournemouth
|37
|12
|9
|16
|54
|66
|-12
|45
|11
|Leicester
|36
|12
|7
|17
|46
|56
|-10
|43
|12
|West Ham
|36
|11
|9
|16
|45
|59
|-14
|42
|13
|Stoke
|36
|10
|11
|15
|39
|52
|-13
|41
|14
|Burnley
|37
|11
|7
|19
|38
|53
|-15
|40
|15
|Watford
|36
|11
|7
|18
|37
|59
|-22
|40
|16
|Crystal Palace
|36
|11
|5
|20
|46
|61
|-15
|38
|17
|Swansea
|37
|11
|5
|21
|43
|69
|-26
|38
|18
|Hull
|36
|9
|7
|20
|36
|69
|-33
|34
|19
|Middlesbrough
|37
|5
|13
|19
|27
|50
|-23
|28
|20
|Sunderland
|36
|6
|6
|24
|28
|62
|-34
|24
|PremierLeague.com
Saturday Recap
Manchester City disposed of the Foxes in a tight match at the Etihad laced with controversy.
Silva expertly slotted home after 29 minutes during a strong spell of pressure from the hosts, but Leicester's claims for offside against Sterling fell on deaf ears.
The England international swung and missed his kick in front of goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, leading to substantial protests from the big Dane.
City controlled the game for long periods of the match and doubled their lead through a penalty from Jesus after Yohan Benalouane fouled Leroy Sane in the box.
The Brazilian was cool and calm as he placed the ball home with expert precession.
An acrobatic finish from Shinji Okazaki shortly before half-time gave the champions hope, and they came out rejuvenated in the second half.
City appeared introspective and fatigued as they tried to close the game out, but Leicester pushed hard and won a penalty after Gael Clichy's clumsy challenge on Mahrez.
The Algeria international picked himself up to take the spot-kick but slipped at the vital moment, delivering a double touch to the ball that was spotted by the referee and protesting City defenders.
The goal was disallowed and robbed the Foxes of the point they thoroughly deserved after a spirited comeback in Manchester.
City manager Pep Guardiola advocated the decision, per Squawka Football:
Squawka News @SquawkaNews
Pep Guardiola on Riyad Mahrez's penalty: "In golf, it is the same. When I saw the reaction from Willy, I understood immediately." ⛳️ https://t.co/nprws0Bt3g5/13/2017, 2:10:38 PM
Swansea took a step towards survival after they beat Sunderland 2-0 away from home.
Goals from Fernando Llorente and Kyle Naughton in the first half kept the shackles on the Black Cats as manager David Moyes watched yet another abject display from his men.
Bournemouth were impressive as they edged out Burnley after Junior Stanislas' opener was cancelled out by Sam Vokes' late header. It appeared the visitors would take a share of the spoils until Josh King found the winner with five minutes remaining.
Southampton made easy work of hosts Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium, claiming a 2-0 lead through Jay Rodriguez and impressive substitute Nathan Redmond. Patrick Bamford scored his first goal since rejoining Boro after 72 minutes, but the Saints marched home to victory.