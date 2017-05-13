EPL Table: 2017 Premier League Standings After Saturday's Week 37 Matches

ANTHONY DEVLIN/Getty Images

Manchester City squeezed past 2016 Premier League champions Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium, winning 2-1 on Saturday in a controversial affair.

The Sky Blues opened the scoring through David Silva, but replays showed Raheem Sterling should have been flagged for being offside in the six-yard box. Gabriel Jesus soon added a second from the spot.

Riyad Mahrez's second-half penalty hit the back of the net, but the goal was ruled out after the Algerian slipped, kicking the ball against his standing foot as he crashed to the floor.

There was a huge victory for Swansea City as they defeated Sunderland 2-0 on the road.

It was a good day at the office for Bournemouth and Southampton as they beat Burnley and Middlesbrough, respectively.

Later, Arsenal travel to Stoke City in the evening kick-off.

Here are Saturday's scores and latest schedule:

Premier League 2017: Latest Results, Upcoming Fixtures Date Home Score Away Friday, May 12 Everton 1-0 Watford Friday, May 12 WBA 0-1 Chelsea Saturday, May 13 Manchester City 2-1 Leicester City Saturday, May 13 Middlesbrough 1-2 Southampton Saturday, May 13 Bournemouth 2-1 Burnley Saturday, May 13 Sunderland 0-2 Swansea City Saturday, May 13 Stoke City TBD Arsenal Sunday, May 14 Crystal Palace TBD Hull City Sunday, May 14 West Ham TBD Liverpool Sunday, May 14 Tottenham TBD Manchester United PremierLeague.com

Here are the latest standings:

Premier League 2017: Latest Standings Position Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Chelsea 36 28 3 5 76 29 47 87 2 Tottenham 35 23 8 4 71 23 48 77 3 Manchester City 36 21 9 6 72 38 34 69 4 Liverpool 36 20 10 6 71 42 29 70 5 Arsenal 35 20 6 9 68 42 26 66 6 Manchester United 35 17 14 4 51 27 24 65 7 Everton 37 17 10 10 61 41 20 61 8 West Bromwich Albion 36 12 9 15 41 46 -5 45 9 Southampton 36 12 9 15 41 47 -6 45 10 Bournemouth 37 12 9 16 54 66 -12 45 11 Leicester 36 12 7 17 46 56 -10 43 12 West Ham 36 11 9 16 45 59 -14 42 13 Stoke 36 10 11 15 39 52 -13 41 14 Burnley 37 11 7 19 38 53 -15 40 15 Watford 36 11 7 18 37 59 -22 40 16 Crystal Palace 36 11 5 20 46 61 -15 38 17 Swansea 37 11 5 21 43 69 -26 38 18 Hull 36 9 7 20 36 69 -33 34 19 Middlesbrough 37 5 13 19 27 50 -23 28 20 Sunderland 36 6 6 24 28 62 -34 24 PremierLeague.com

Saturday Recap

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Manchester City disposed of the Foxes in a tight match at the Etihad laced with controversy.

Silva expertly slotted home after 29 minutes during a strong spell of pressure from the hosts, but Leicester's claims for offside against Sterling fell on deaf ears.

The England international swung and missed his kick in front of goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, leading to substantial protests from the big Dane.

City controlled the game for long periods of the match and doubled their lead through a penalty from Jesus after Yohan Benalouane fouled Leroy Sane in the box.

The Brazilian was cool and calm as he placed the ball home with expert precession.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

An acrobatic finish from Shinji Okazaki shortly before half-time gave the champions hope, and they came out rejuvenated in the second half.

City appeared introspective and fatigued as they tried to close the game out, but Leicester pushed hard and won a penalty after Gael Clichy's clumsy challenge on Mahrez.

The Algeria international picked himself up to take the spot-kick but slipped at the vital moment, delivering a double touch to the ball that was spotted by the referee and protesting City defenders.

The goal was disallowed and robbed the Foxes of the point they thoroughly deserved after a spirited comeback in Manchester.

City manager Pep Guardiola advocated the decision, per Squawka Football:

Swansea took a step towards survival after they beat Sunderland 2-0 away from home.

Goals from Fernando Llorente and Kyle Naughton in the first half kept the shackles on the Black Cats as manager David Moyes watched yet another abject display from his men.

Bournemouth were impressive as they edged out Burnley after Junior Stanislas' opener was cancelled out by Sam Vokes' late header. It appeared the visitors would take a share of the spoils until Josh King found the winner with five minutes remaining.

Southampton made easy work of hosts Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium, claiming a 2-0 lead through Jay Rodriguez and impressive substitute Nathan Redmond. Patrick Bamford scored his first goal since rejoining Boro after 72 minutes, but the Saints marched home to victory.