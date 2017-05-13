    EPL Table: 2017 Premier League Standings After Saturday's Week 37 Matches

    Manchester City squeezed past 2016 Premier League champions Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium, winning 2-1 on Saturday in a controversial affair.

    The Sky Blues opened the scoring through David Silva, but replays showed Raheem Sterling should have been flagged for being offside in the six-yard box. Gabriel Jesus soon added a second from the spot.

    Riyad Mahrez's second-half penalty hit the back of the net, but the goal was ruled out after the Algerian slipped, kicking the ball against his standing foot as he crashed to the floor.

    There was a huge victory for Swansea City as they defeated Sunderland 2-0 on the road.

    It was a good day at the office for Bournemouth and Southampton as they beat Burnley and Middlesbrough, respectively.

    Later, Arsenal travel to Stoke City in the evening kick-off.

    Here are Saturday's scores and latest schedule: 

    Premier League 2017: Latest Results, Upcoming Fixtures
    DateHomeScoreAway
    Friday, May 12Everton1-0Watford
    Friday, May 12WBA0-1Chelsea
    Saturday, May 13Manchester City2-1Leicester City
    Saturday, May 13Middlesbrough1-2Southampton
    Saturday, May 13Bournemouth2-1Burnley
    Saturday, May 13Sunderland0-2Swansea City
    Saturday, May 13Stoke CityTBDArsenal
    Sunday, May 14Crystal PalaceTBDHull City
    Sunday, May 14West HamTBDLiverpool
    Sunday, May 14TottenhamTBDManchester United
    Here are the latest standings:

    Premier League 2017: Latest Standings
    PositionTeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
    1Chelsea36283576294787
    2Tottenham35238471234877
    3Manchester City36219672383469
    4Liverpool362010671422970
    5Arsenal35206968422666
    6Manchester United351714451272465
    7Everton3717101061412061
    8West Bromwich Albion36129154146-545
    9Southampton36129154147-645
    10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
    11Leicester36127174656-1043
    12West Ham36119164559-1442
    13Stoke361011153952-1341
    14Burnley37117193853-1540
    15Watford36117183759-2240
    16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
    17Swansea37115214369-2638
    18Hull3697203669-3334
    19Middlesbrough37513192750-2328
    20Sunderland3666242862-3424
    Saturday Recap

    Manchester City disposed of the Foxes in a tight match at the Etihad laced with controversy.

    Silva expertly slotted home after 29 minutes during a strong spell of pressure from the hosts, but Leicester's claims for offside against Sterling fell on deaf ears.

    The England international swung and missed his kick in front of goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, leading to substantial protests from the big Dane.

    City controlled the game for long periods of the match and doubled their lead through a penalty from Jesus after Yohan Benalouane fouled Leroy Sane in the box.

    The Brazilian was cool and calm as he placed the ball home with expert precession.

    MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 13: Shinji Okazaki of Leicester City scores his sides first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Leicester City at Etihad Stadium on May 13, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/
    Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

    An acrobatic finish from Shinji Okazaki shortly before half-time gave the champions hope, and they came out rejuvenated in the second half.

    City appeared introspective and fatigued as they tried to close the game out, but Leicester pushed hard and won a penalty after Gael Clichy's clumsy challenge on Mahrez.

    The Algeria international picked himself up to take the spot-kick but slipped at the vital moment, delivering a double touch to the ball that was spotted by the referee and protesting City defenders.

    The goal was disallowed and robbed the Foxes of the point they thoroughly deserved after a spirited comeback in Manchester.

    City manager Pep Guardiola advocated the decision, per Squawka Football:

    Swansea took a step towards survival after they beat Sunderland 2-0 away from home.

    Goals from Fernando Llorente and Kyle Naughton in the first half kept the shackles on the Black Cats as manager David Moyes watched yet another abject display from his men.

    Bournemouth were impressive as they edged out Burnley after Junior Stanislas' opener was cancelled out by Sam Vokes' late header. It appeared the visitors would take a share of the spoils until Josh King found the winner with five minutes remaining.

    Southampton made easy work of hosts Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium, claiming a 2-0 lead through Jay Rodriguez and impressive substitute Nathan Redmond. Patrick Bamford scored his first goal since rejoining Boro after 72 minutes, but the Saints marched home to victory.