    Premier League Results Week 37: Saturday 2017 EPL Scores, Top Scorers and Table

    Tom SunderlandFeatured ColumnistMay 13, 2017

    STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - MAY 13: Olivier Giroud of Arsenal celebrates with his team mates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1 during the Premier League match between Stoke City and Arsenal at Bet365 Stadium on May 13, 2017 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images)
    James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

    Arsenal's 4-1 throttling of Stoke City was enough to keep the Gunners' top-four hopes alive on Saturday, as an Olivier Giroud brace helped the north Londoners move within one point of third-placed Liverpool.

    It wouldn't feel like an Arsenal victory without Alexis Sanchez getting on the scoresheet, however, and the Chilean moved up to joint-second in the top-scorer stakes following his 21st goal of the campaign.

    Elsewhere, Swansea City moved to the brink of securing their top-flight survival after beating Sunderland 2-0 at the Stadium of Light, where goals from Fernando Llorente and Kyle Naughton moved the visitors four points above the relegation zone. 

    Manchester City edged Leicester City 2-1 in Saturday's early kick-off, where a bizarre Riyad Mahrez penalty incident resulted in the Etihad Stadium hosts winning the match following goals from David Silva and Gabriel Jesus.

    Along with Manchester City, Bournemouth were the only home team to triumph on Saturday, after they beat Burnley 2-1, and Southampton ended a four-match winless run with a 2-1 victory at relegated Middlesbrough.

    Read on for a roundup of Saturday's Premier League results, complete with a look at the updated English top-flight standings, top scorers and a recap of all the day's action.

    2016-17 Premier League: Saturday's Week 37 Results
    HomeScoreAway
    Manchester City2-1Leicester City
    Sunderland0-2Swansea City
    Bournemouth2-1Burnley
    Middlesbrough1-2Southampton
    Stoke City1-4Arsenal
    PremierLeague.com
    2016-17 Premier League Standings
    PositionTeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
    1Chelsea3628357629+4787
    2Tottenham3523847123+4877
    3Manchester City3621967238+3472
    4Liverpool36201067142+2970
    5Arsenal3621697243+2969
    6Manchester United35171445127+2465
    7Everton371710106141+2061
    8West Bromwich Albion36129154146-545
    9Southampton36129154147-645
    10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
    11Leicester36127174656-1043
    12West Ham36119164559-1442
    13Stoke371011164056-1641
    14Burnley37117193853-1540
    15Watford36117183759-2240
    16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
    17Swansea37115214369-2638
    18Hull City3697203669-3334
    19Middlesbrough37513192750-2328
    20Sunderland3666242862-3424
    PremierLeague.com
    2016-17 Premier League Top Scorers
    PositionPlayerTeamGoals
    1Romelu LukakuEverton24
    2Harry KaneTottenham Hotspur21
    3Alexis SanchezArsenal21
    4Diego CostaChelsea20
    5Sergio AgueroManchester City18
    6Dele AlliTottenham Hotspur17
    7Zlatan IbrahimovicManchester United17
    8Joshua KingBournemouth16
    9Eden HazardChelsea15
    10Jermain DefoeSunderland15
    WhoScored.com

    Recap

    Arsenal did their part to keep pace in the hunt for UEFA Champions League qualification on Saturday, when Giroud double complemented star performances from fellow scorers Sanchez and Mesut Ozil at Stoke.

    The north Londoners remain one point off the Premier League's top four with two games remaining, but there's a momentum developing for manager Arsene Wenger's side following their 4-1 hammering of the Potters:

    Nacho Monreal could have netted a goal of his own were it not for the woodwork blocking his path, and second-half substitute Peter Crouch bagged Stoke's only goal of the day to save some face in an otherwise embarrassing defeat.

    That win closed the gap on fourth-placed Liverpool down to one point, but City moved two points clear in third with a home triumph over Leicester as Jesus continued his sterling run of form with a penalty winner, per Eurosport UK:   

    Silva opened the scoring after getting on the end of a pinpoint Leroy Sane cross, and Shinji Okazaki's 42nd-minute pull-back for Leicester proved little more than a consolation following Jesus' spot-kick minutes prior.

    There was controversy at the Etihad, however, after Mahrez had a penalty of his own ruled out in the 77th minute. Referee Robert Madley spotted that while slipping, the Algerian kicked the ball onto his standing foot and past City goalkeeper Willy Caballero.

    City boss Pep Guardiola applauded Madley's "brave" decision, per Eleanor Crooks of the Irish Independent"The shot was a little bit strange, and when I saw the reaction from (goalkeeper) Willy (Caballero), I understood immediately it was two touches, and the referee was so brave to interpret the rule."

    Elsewhere, Swansea manager Paul Clement steered the Welsh outfit within inches of Premier League safety following a 2-0 win at Sunderland, where the Daily Mail's Craig Hope reported home tensions were high after a 23rd loss of the season:

    Bournemouth's 2-1 win at home to Burnley saw the south-coast club secure their highest-ever points tally in the top flight—currently on 45 with one game remaining—as Joshua King's 85th-minute strike secured a last-gasp victory.

    Clarets striker Sam Vokes thought he'd bagged a point after cancelling out Junior Stanislas' opener with just seven minutes of normal time remaining.

    However, King had other plans and replied with his 16th Premier League goal of the season less than two minutes later, muscling his way past his Burnley markers to fire in at close range.

    Match of the Day pundits Martin Keown and Jason Roberts said the Norwegian may not be at the Vitality Stadium next term:

    Southampton's mid-table prospects were improved by a 2-1 win at the Riverside Stadium, meanwhile, where Jay Rodriguez and Nathan Redmond scored either side of half-time to secure a 2-1 win at Boro.

    The north-east hosts hit back through Patrick Bamford with 18 minutes remaining but were unable to take a share of the spoils as the Saints moved level on points with West Brom and Bournemouth in ninth place.