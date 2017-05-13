Premier League Results Week 37: Saturday 2017 EPL Scores, Top Scorers and Table

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal's 4-1 throttling of Stoke City was enough to keep the Gunners' top-four hopes alive on Saturday, as an Olivier Giroud brace helped the north Londoners move within one point of third-placed Liverpool.

It wouldn't feel like an Arsenal victory without Alexis Sanchez getting on the scoresheet, however, and the Chilean moved up to joint-second in the top-scorer stakes following his 21st goal of the campaign.

Elsewhere, Swansea City moved to the brink of securing their top-flight survival after beating Sunderland 2-0 at the Stadium of Light, where goals from Fernando Llorente and Kyle Naughton moved the visitors four points above the relegation zone.

Manchester City edged Leicester City 2-1 in Saturday's early kick-off, where a bizarre Riyad Mahrez penalty incident resulted in the Etihad Stadium hosts winning the match following goals from David Silva and Gabriel Jesus.

Along with Manchester City, Bournemouth were the only home team to triumph on Saturday, after they beat Burnley 2-1, and Southampton ended a four-match winless run with a 2-1 victory at relegated Middlesbrough.

Read on for a roundup of Saturday's Premier League results, complete with a look at the updated English top-flight standings, top scorers and a recap of all the day's action.

2016-17 Premier League: Saturday's Week 37 Results Home Score Away Manchester City 2-1 Leicester City Sunderland 0-2 Swansea City Bournemouth 2-1 Burnley Middlesbrough 1-2 Southampton Stoke City 1-4 Arsenal PremierLeague.com

2016-17 Premier League Standings Position Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Chelsea 36 28 3 5 76 29 +47 87 2 Tottenham 35 23 8 4 71 23 +48 77 3 Manchester City 36 21 9 6 72 38 +34 72 4 Liverpool 36 20 10 6 71 42 +29 70 5 Arsenal 36 21 6 9 72 43 +29 69 6 Manchester United 35 17 14 4 51 27 +24 65 7 Everton 37 17 10 10 61 41 +20 61 8 West Bromwich Albion 36 12 9 15 41 46 -5 45 9 Southampton 36 12 9 15 41 47 -6 45 10 Bournemouth 37 12 9 16 54 66 -12 45 11 Leicester 36 12 7 17 46 56 -10 43 12 West Ham 36 11 9 16 45 59 -14 42 13 Stoke 37 10 11 16 40 56 -16 41 14 Burnley 37 11 7 19 38 53 -15 40 15 Watford 36 11 7 18 37 59 -22 40 16 Crystal Palace 36 11 5 20 46 61 -15 38 17 Swansea 37 11 5 21 43 69 -26 38 18 Hull City 36 9 7 20 36 69 -33 34 19 Middlesbrough 37 5 13 19 27 50 -23 28 20 Sunderland 36 6 6 24 28 62 -34 24 PremierLeague.com

2016-17 Premier League Top Scorers Position Player Team Goals 1 Romelu Lukaku Everton 24 2 Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur 21 3 Alexis Sanchez Arsenal 21 4 Diego Costa Chelsea 20 5 Sergio Aguero Manchester City 18 6 Dele Alli Tottenham Hotspur 17 7 Zlatan Ibrahimovic Manchester United 17 8 Joshua King Bournemouth 16 9 Eden Hazard Chelsea 15 10 Jermain Defoe Sunderland 15 WhoScored.com

Recap

Arsenal did their part to keep pace in the hunt for UEFA Champions League qualification on Saturday, when Giroud double complemented star performances from fellow scorers Sanchez and Mesut Ozil at Stoke.

The north Londoners remain one point off the Premier League's top four with two games remaining, but there's a momentum developing for manager Arsene Wenger's side following their 4-1 hammering of the Potters:

Nacho Monreal could have netted a goal of his own were it not for the woodwork blocking his path, and second-half substitute Peter Crouch bagged Stoke's only goal of the day to save some face in an otherwise embarrassing defeat.

That win closed the gap on fourth-placed Liverpool down to one point, but City moved two points clear in third with a home triumph over Leicester as Jesus continued his sterling run of form with a penalty winner, per Eurosport UK:

Silva opened the scoring after getting on the end of a pinpoint Leroy Sane cross, and Shinji Okazaki's 42nd-minute pull-back for Leicester proved little more than a consolation following Jesus' spot-kick minutes prior.

There was controversy at the Etihad, however, after Mahrez had a penalty of his own ruled out in the 77th minute. Referee Robert Madley spotted that while slipping, the Algerian kicked the ball onto his standing foot and past City goalkeeper Willy Caballero.

City boss Pep Guardiola applauded Madley's "brave" decision, per Eleanor Crooks of the Irish Independent: "The shot was a little bit strange, and when I saw the reaction from (goalkeeper) Willy (Caballero), I understood immediately it was two touches, and the referee was so brave to interpret the rule."

Elsewhere, Swansea manager Paul Clement steered the Welsh outfit within inches of Premier League safety following a 2-0 win at Sunderland, where the Daily Mail's Craig Hope reported home tensions were high after a 23rd loss of the season:

Bournemouth's 2-1 win at home to Burnley saw the south-coast club secure their highest-ever points tally in the top flight—currently on 45 with one game remaining—as Joshua King's 85th-minute strike secured a last-gasp victory.

Clarets striker Sam Vokes thought he'd bagged a point after cancelling out Junior Stanislas' opener with just seven minutes of normal time remaining.

However, King had other plans and replied with his 16th Premier League goal of the season less than two minutes later, muscling his way past his Burnley markers to fire in at close range.

Match of the Day pundits Martin Keown and Jason Roberts said the Norwegian may not be at the Vitality Stadium next term:

Southampton's mid-table prospects were improved by a 2-1 win at the Riverside Stadium, meanwhile, where Jay Rodriguez and Nathan Redmond scored either side of half-time to secure a 2-1 win at Boro.

The north-east hosts hit back through Patrick Bamford with 18 minutes remaining but were unable to take a share of the spoils as the Saints moved level on points with West Brom and Bournemouth in ninth place.