Zinedine Zidane Confirms New Real Madrid Contract, 3-Year Deal Rumoured

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Zinedine Zidane has confirmed he has agreed a new contract with Real Madrid to continue as manager.

The French boss revealed the extension with the club on Tuesday, per Spanish football writer Dermot Corrigan:

Per Joaquin Maroto of AS, it was rumoured back in August that a three-year deal had been agreed to keep Zidane at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2020.

The former France international is a valued figure in the Spanish capital, perhaps more so as a manager than he even was during his time as a Galactico between 2001 and 2006, when he won a La Liga crown, one UEFA Champions League title and two Spanish Super Cups.

Despite only being appointed in the top job at the Bernabeu in January 2016, Zidane is well on his way to trumping that record as a tactician, having led his side to La Liga glory in 2016-17, two successive Champions League triumphs, a UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Los Merengues broke a 58-year record in early May when they progressed to successive Champions League finals for the first time since 1959, showing precisely the brand of winning mentality Zidane has instilled in his men.

Not only that, Real also became the first club to clinch back-to-back Champions League winners' medals after thrashing Juventus 4-1 in Cardiff on June 3, largely thanks to the 45-year-old's astute management.

Some might have argued Zidane walked into a simple start to managerial life with Real, but his winning record in the 20 months since has proved his calibre as one of world football's rising tactical stars.

Zidane's promotion of youths like Marco Asensio and Lucas Vazquez also poses good omens for future seasons.

If his tenure in the Real hot seat is anything to go by, Real can look forward to much more success alongside the former Castilla coach for years to come, with Zidane now set to reign in the capital until potentially 2020.