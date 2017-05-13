Isaiah Thomas on Game 7: 'That's Where Legends Are Born'

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Boston Celtics All-Star Isaiah Thomas is embracing the challenge of his team's upcoming Game 7 against the Washington Wizards in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

After John Wall's three-pointer in Game 6 gave the Wizards a 92-91 victory Friday, Thomas was asked about Game 7.

"That's where legends are born," he said, per Celtics.com's Marc D'Amico.

The Celtics missed a golden opportunity to close out the series after taking an 87-82 lead with 1:34 remaining in the fourth quarter. Wall and Bradley Beal combined to score Washington's final 10 points, including Wall's three with 3.5 seconds left.

Thomas and the Celtics will have home-court advantage, which has been critical throughout this series. The home team has won each of the first six games. Boston is seeking its first appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals since 2012.

Thomas has done his part, averaging 25.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists on 44.2 percent shooting this postseason. He also erupted in Game 2 versus Washington, registering 53 points on 18-of-33 shooting.

Game 7 will be Monday in the TD Garden at 8 p.m. ET.