Myles Garrett Says He 'Can't Be a Savior' for Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have high expectations for Texas A&M product Myles Garrett after making him the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL draft at the end of April, but he understands it takes a team effort to turn the franchise around.

During an interview with NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala on Friday, Garrett said he does not view himself as the answer to all of Cleveland's problems:

"It takes a culmination of all these guys coming together and just having the attitude that we're not going to lose. And that's what we're going to do. I can't be a savior. But I can be the best I can be. I can give it my all and make plays and dominate my side of the field, but it takes all 11 guys with a certain thought process that we're going to go out there and we're going to win."

Garrett was widely considered the best pure talent available in the 2017 draft. In February, one NFL general manager told Bleacher Report's Matt Miller the former Texas A&M star had pulled away from every other player available like Andrew Luck did in 2012.

The Browns had three first-round draft picks this year. Garrett was their top choice, followed by safety Jabrill Peppers at No. 25 and tight end David Njoku at No. 29.

The Browns have been trying to build talent for years with the hope of challenging for a playoff spot in the AFC. It's been a massive struggle for the franchise, which has won a total of four games over the past two seasons and has one postseason appearance since returning to the NFL in 1999.