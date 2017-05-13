NBA Playoffs 2017: TV Info, Predictions for Wizards vs. Celtics Game 7

Rob Carr/Getty Images

With a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals on the line, one has to wonder—will John Wall and the Washington Wizards wear all black going into Boston Monday night?

The Boston Celtics donned all black Friday night and Wall took offense, hitting one of the postseason's best shots to date late, stealing a win and keeping the dream of advancing for a dance with the Cleveland Cavaliers alive.

Storylines aren't limited to attire here. In fact, they abound going into Monday. The Celtics still seem hungry to prove they aren't a mediocre top seed, and the Wizards have respect on the mind in the franchise's first Game 7 since 1979, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Here's a look at the viewing info for the game:

Date Time TV Monday, May 15 8 p.m. ET TNT ESPN.com.

Wall and the Wizards flirted with elimination Friday, a hole dug for themselves strictly through an inability to win on the road. They've dropped all three road games in this series, including the first two, where Boston's Isaiah Thomas erupted for a combined 86 points.

It was Wall who put on a show Friday, though, angry about a little perceived disrespect from the Celtics before the game, according to the Washington Post's Tim Bontemps: "Don't come to my city, wearing all black, talking about a funeral."

All Wall did was hit the game-winning shot:

It helped the Wizards overcome the fact they shot 5-of-24 from three and missed eight attempts from the free-throw line (13-of-21).

Now the pressure is on the Wizards to actually steal a game in Boston.

That's easier said than done, especially after Boston looked like the better team for much of the Game 6 affair. Thomas dropped 27 points but had some serious help from Avery Bradley (27 points) and Al Horford (20). A strong performance on the defensive end of the court helps explain some of Washington's shoddy shooting numbers, even if Wall's game-winning shot overshadows it.

In fact, much of Boston's hopes hinge on defense and rebounding. Celtics head coach Brad Stevens made a smart move in having Thomas chase Bradley Beal all over the court as opposed to having him get abused in the post by Wall. Beal scored 33 in Game 6, but needed 26 shots to get there and went 1-of-8 from range.

It seems like Boston's backcourt will get there one way or another. Thomas has 27 or more in three games so far. Bradley's checked in there twice. Horford keeps doing the little things like getting those guys clean looks on screens that normally go unnoticed, yet have given the Wizards fits.

To say the Celtics are the deeper, better team would be a gross understatement. If Wall or Beal have a bad shooting night, it takes a miracle like the latter's shot in Game 6 to matter.

ESPN.com's Zach Lowe pointed out Washington's depth issue on Friday: "Washington is plus-2 for the series. Its starting lineup is plus-64 in 90 minutes. You see where this is going, right? All other Wiz lineups are minus-62 in 155 minutes—equivalent to losing a 48-minute game by almost 20 points. The Wiz bench: still a disaster zone."

Washington got 13 bench points Friday night.

To top it all off, according to the Boston Herald's Ron Borges, Washington hasn't won a playoff game in Boston since 1982.

Long story short, when it comes down to prediction time, it's hard to roll with the visiting Wizards. Maybe Wall and his team show a better defensive effort than they had in TD Garden so far this series, but it might be a case of too little, too late. Boston has the deeper team and throughout the series has figured out how to make the Wizards work overtime for every point.

Washington is a great story as a newfound disruptor in the Eastern Conference. But the roster still feels a piece away from serious contention, not to mention the experience factor.

Monday, look for the Celtics to make life hard on Beal again while riding the comforts of home to another convincing win.

Prediction: Celtics 118, Wizards 108

All stats and info via ESPN.com unless otherwise specified.