Las Palmas vs. Barcelona: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Barcelona will be looking to keep the pressure up on Real Madrid in the race for the La Liga title on Sunday, as they visit a struggling Las Palmas side.

The Blaugrana head into Sunday's game at the top of the pile in Spain's top flight, level on points with their great rivals based on their superior head-to-head record. However, Madrid, who will play Sevilla at the same time, have a game in hand.

Las Palmas, meanwhile, are in a slump, without a win in their last five games, losing four. Quique Setien will need to see a massive improvement from his team if they're to avoid a heavy defeat here.

Here are the key viewing details for the game, the latest team news for each side and a look at what is a vital clash in the battle for top spot.

Date: Sunday, March 14

Time: 7 p.m. (BST), 2 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: Sky Sports (UK), beIN Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), beIN Sports Connect (U.S.)

Team News

According to Ben Hayward of Goal, Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique is a doubt for the match having sat out training on Friday. Sergi Roberto will miss the match due to suspension, while Aleix Vidal and Rafinha are out injured

Hayward added that Las Palmas may be without Dani Castellano and Mateo Garcia due to fitness concerns.

Preview

At this stage of the season, Barcelona's title chances are slender. But as they gear up for this clash in the Canary Islands, they'll still be hopeful that Real slip up.

After all, of the two teams, it's Madrid who have the more difficult run-in. Sevilla are a match for any side in the division on their day, while away trips to Celta Vigo and Malaga are unlikely to be straightforward for Zinedine Zidane and his players.

The Blaugrana, by contrast, have two much more winnable games with Sunday's showdown and a home fixture against Eibar to come.

Provided they maintain their concentration, it's tough to see Luis Enrique's side having too many problems at the Estadio Gran Canaria against a team who have been on the beach for a few weeks.

Indeed, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar continue to terrify La Liga defences, and you sense they'll do the same here.

Per Goal UK, the trio have been a force of nature in 2016-17:

Las Palmas' form has been miserable in recent weeks, but they do have some dangerous players. Former Real Madrid man Jese will be desperate to dent the Blaugrana's title challenge, while Kevin-Prince Boateng is an enigma up front; Roque Mesa can manage a match expertly if given time and space, too.

But the hosts are tailor-made for Barcelona. Setien's sides always operate in enterprising style, and while that'll make for an entertaining match, the space afforded to the visitors' attacking stars will see them take the game away from Las Palmas.

Prediction: Las Palmas 1-4 Barcelona