NBA Mock Draft 2017: Projections for Top Point Guard Prospects

It's all about the point guards.

This has many applications in the NBA these days. For instance, look at the points who have their names in the mix for the NBA playoffs' conference semifinals: Stephen Curry, Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas or John Wall (the exception here is the San Antonio Spurs because of Gregg Popovich magic). Other playoff notables include James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

But this point guard-minded outlook also applies to the 2017 NBA draft, which kicks into high gear this week thanks to the NBA Draft Combine. Those teams unlucky enough to not have a top-tier player at the critical spot have a chance to get one of the league's best, though the rich could always get richer as well.

Below, let's look at an updated mock and highlight where some of the top points might land.

2017 NBA Mock Draft

Pick Team Player 1 Boston Celtics (via Nets) Markelle Fultz, G, Washington 2 Phoenix Suns Josh Jackson, F, Kansas 3 Los Angeles Lakers Lonzo Ball, G, UCLA 4 Philadelphia 76ers Malik Monk, G, Kentucky 5 Orlando Magic De'Aaron Fox, G, Kentucky 6 Minnesota Timberwolves Frank Ntilikina, G, France 7 New York Knicks Jayson Tatum, F, Duke 8 Sacramento Kings Lauri Markkanen, F, Arizona 9 Dallas Mavericks Dennis Smith Jr., G, NC State 10 Sacramento Kings (via Pelicans) Jonathan Isaac, F, Florida State 11 Charlotte Hornets Zach Collins, C, Gonzaga 12 Detroit Pistons Harry Giles, F, Duke 13 Denver Nuggets Ivan Rabb, F, California 14 Miami Heat Justin Jackson, F, North Carolina 15 Portland Trail Blazers Terrance Ferguson, G, Australia 16 Chicago Bulls John Collins, F, Wake Forest 17 Milwaukee Bucks Tony Bradley, C, North Carolina 18 Indiana Pacers Jarrett Allen, C, Texas 19 Atlanta Hawks Isaiah Hartenstein, F, Germany 20 Portland Trail Blazers (via Grizzlies) OG Anunoby, F, Indiana 21 Oklahoma City Thunder TJ Leaf, F, UCLA 22 Brooklyn Nets (via Wizards) Dwayne Bacon, F, Florida State 23 Toronto Raptors (via Clippers) Moritz Wagner, F, Michigan 24 Utah Jazz Ike Anigbogu, C, UCLA 25 Orlando Magic (via Raptors) Jordan Bell, F, Oregon 26 Portland Trail Blazers (via Cavaliers) Josh Hart, G, Villanova 27 Brooklyn Nets (via Celtics) Sindarius Thornwell, G, South Carolina 28 Los Angeles Lakers (via Rockets) Justin Patton, C, Creighton 29 San Antonio Spurs Caleb Swanigan, F, Purdue 30 Utah Jazz (via Warriors) Luke Kennard, G, Duke Author's projections. Projected order before lottery (May 16).

Projections for Top Point Guards

1. Boston Celtics (via Nets): Markelle Fultz, G, Washington

The draft's best player isn't a household name.

And there's nothing wrong with that.

Markelle Fultz's Washington Huskies didn't exactly make waves last year, but he did at 6'4" and 195 pounds while averaging 23.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.6 steals.

Stats aren't everything—yet those numbers do some barking.

Seeing him in action is another thing entirely. He's a court general with full command of the offense, yet also an elite slasher who can score in different ways. The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor pointed out what Fultz has that many don't.

"Few teenage point guards control tempo like Fultz does. Pace is a skill that's acquired over years of experience, but it seems to come naturally to him. Fultz says he likes to model his game after Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook, though he watches every NBA point guard. He can play under control like Paul, and can turn into a fireball like Westbrook," O'Connor wrote.

In the above mock, well, the Boston Celtics simply can't resist. They already have the aforementioned Thomas, but the coaching staff will need to figure out how to get the most out of what could be an elite backcourt.

Fultz is simply too good to pass on with the top pick. Unlike other points, he doesn't have a major weakness and the right situation could lead to him becoming one of the league's best players.

3. Los Angeles Lakers: Lonzo Ball, G, UCLA

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Expect something different here?

This isn't just pandering to Lonzo Ball's clear desire to play for the Los Angeles Lakers or the fact his braggadocious father, LaVar, would be a perfect fit with the media in Los Angeles.

At the end of the day, Ball doesn't necessarily have a stranglehold on the top slot in the draft.

While he has incredible size at 6'6" and 190 pounds and averaged 14.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game, he also disappeared in the Big Dance when UCLA needed him most and has a noted lack of athleticism to pair with his elite frame.

This isn't to say Ball is a bad prospect by any means. But those expecting an athletic freak of a point need to look elsewhere. What he might do better than anybody in the class is getting teammates involved through elite game sense and borderline surgical precision on passes.

A recent scouting note by ESPN.com's Chad Ford suggested this vision will outweigh any stats: "That said, the NBA folks I spoke with don't think the performance will affect his stock. He has been awesome all year and one game won't do damage to a guy that has the best court vision of any point guard prospect in a long time. He's still a likely top-three pick and some lottery teams have him ranked No. 1 on their board."

It's hard to argue, which means the Lakers pair Ball with D'Angelo Russell and let them run wild. He'll help get Russell involved while developing alongside Brandon Ingram and Julius Randle, which is about as best-case scenario as it can get for the rebuild at this point, plus it might help draw a big-name free agent to town.

4. Philadelphia 76ers: Malik Monk, G, Kentucky

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

It doesn't get much more explosive or lethal in the 2017 class than Kentucky's Malik Monk.

Monk, 6'3" and 185 pounds, might've had a hard time convincing NBA teams he's a true point guard even as recent as five years ago.

Score-first points aren't exactly rare anymore.

Monk dropped 19.8 points per game last year while shooting 45 percent from the floor and 39.7 percent from deep. His lack of size (also an archaic argument these days) isn't an issue, something Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman concurred with recently.

"Monk however, is 6'3", but he nonetheless further established his world-class shot-making while showing off advanced perimeter shot creativity. He's a pro at finding ways to create just enough separation, whether it's with a pump fake, screen, step-back or hang dribble to rock his man back," Wasserman wrote.

A space-creating extraordinaire, Monk will thrive in the NBA right out of the gates if he lands in the right situation.

Believe it or not, the Philadelphia 76ers seem to have it, too. With teams needing to worry about forwards such as Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, he'll put his elite scoring range to good use and open the floor for others in the process (get it?).

All stats and info via ESPN.com unless otherwise specified.