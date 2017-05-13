Spanish Grand Prix 2017 Qualifying: Saturday's F1 Results, Times, Final Grid

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen topped final practice at the Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday ahead of team-mate Sebastian Vettel.

The duo starred on the soft compound, with the Finn putting in an impressive lap time of one minute, 20.214 seconds, just under a quarter of a second ahead of Vettel.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, who topped both sessions on Friday, was only good enough for third. Meanwhile, Valtteri Bottas was hindered by engine problems, meaning the other Mercedes man was only able to play a minimal part in FP3.

The drivers will be back on track later in the day for qualifying, as they seek to secure themselves the best possible spot on the grid for Sunday's race.

Here's a look at how the action played out on Saturday in Barcelona.

FP3 Recap

Here are the standings following the conclusion of final practice:

After an upgraded Mercedes helped Hamilton top both practice sessions on Friday, all eyes were on the Silver Arrows on Saturday morning. But it was only the Brit who took to the circuit, with Bottas nowhere to be seen as FP3 got underway.

The team's Twitter account revealed the Finn had an "electrical fault" and then a "small water leak," yet they remained hopeful he would take part:

The top of the leaderboard was occupied by the red of Ferrari, with Raikkonen leading Vettel after a stint on the medium tyres. But as the session wore on, the times started to tumble.

Hamilton split the Ferrari duo with his first run on the medium compound. When the soft tyres were donned, Raikkonen had extended his lead at the top of standings. Vettel had also usurped the Mercedes to retake second place.

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

As the session came to a close, the drivers looked to get another fast lap under their belt, although Vettel's FP3 came to a premature end, as his Ferrari stopped in the pits as he sought to exit. It meant he sat out the final seven minutes.

Meanwhile, as we can see below, courtesy of the F1 Twitter account, Ferrari were dominating in all areas of the track:

Mercedes did eventually get Bottas out for the latter stages of the session, and he jumped up into fourth with his first hot lap. However, he was unable to trouble the top three on subsequent runs, with Ferrari setting an ominous pace ahead of qualifying.