Players Championship 2017: Tee Times, TV and Live-Stream Schedule for Saturday

After six-under par rounds of 66 on Friday, Louis Oosthuizen and Kyle Stanley share the lead of the 2017 Players Championship at the halfway point.

Oosthuizen was imperious on Day 2, shooting a bogey-free round to surge up the standings. Stanley, meanwhile, meshed eight birdies with two bogeys to make his way to the summit. The duo have a two-shot lead to J.B. Holmes, while a shot further back is 54-year-old Vijay Singh, who is seeking to become the oldest winner on the PGA Tour ever.

It means there's an enthralling weekend in store from TPC Sawgrass, as the game's best go in search of golf's "fifth major" title.

Below are the tee times for Saturday, the vital viewing details for the weekend and a look at who has shone so far at the Players.

Preview

After a splendid round on Friday, all eyes will be on Oosthuizen to see if he can push clear of the field on Day 3.

The South African is known for having one of the most dependable swings in the sport and showcased a rock-solid game as he took apart Sawgrass on Friday.

As noted by Jason Sobel of ESPN, when the 34-year-old is in this type of groove, he's a joy to watch:

It's the type of play that saw him secure a memorable victory at the 2010 British Open, although Oosthuizen is still chasing his maiden title on American soil, having finished as a runner-up on the PGA Tour on five occasions. With his swing in order and his putting pinpoint, he has a brilliant chance this time round.

Stanley will have something to say about that, though. The one-time winner on the PGA Tour also played magnificently on Friday, and while he'll be disappointed to have let two shots slip, eight birdies at Sawgrass is not something to be sniffed at.

A popular winner on Sunday would be Singh, who would surpass Sam Snead as the oldest winner of a PGA Tour event. The veteran does most of his practising at Sawgrass, and that showed, as he backed up a solid opening round with a four-under par 68 on Friday.

The Golf Channel summed up what an achievement it was for the three-time major champion to be in contention at his age:

"I haven't done it for a long time," said the Fijian of his upturn in form, per Brian Wacker of Golfworld. "But it's nice to be playing well again, I've been hitting the ball pretty good, so it's good to do it at home."

There are a clutch of players worth keeping an eye on on Saturday, as they'll seek to position themselves for a title charge on Day 4.

Englishman Ian Poulter has hit an overdue patch of form, with a round of 67 keeping him in contention. Spain's Rafa Cabrera Bello has also enjoyed a solid start to the tournament and will be hoping he can kick on from a strong position of five-under par.

Further back, defending champion Jason Day is not out of contention on two-under par. World No. 1 Dustin Johnson, No. 2 Rory McIlroy and Masters champion Sergio Garcia have work to do, as they all trail the top two by nine shots.