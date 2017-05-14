UFC 211 Results: The Real Winners and Losers from Miocic vs. Dos Santos 2

0 of 6

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

After an extended period of UFC cards of spotty quality, UFC 211 came along and reminded hardcore fans of what the sport's top promotion can do when it really sets its mind to it.

The main event was easy enough to understand: Stipe Miocic and Junior dos Santos did battle, not only for Miocic's heavyweight title but for the unofficial title of Baddest Man On The Planet.

From the biggest UFC division to the smallest, fierce women's strawweight champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk put her own belt in peril against the bigger, stronger, potentially more dynamic fighter in Jessica Andrade.

And those were only two of the evening's 14 contests. As usual, the final stat lines only reveal so much. These are the real winners and losers from UFC 211 in Dallas, Texas.

For the literal-minded among us, full card results appear at the end.