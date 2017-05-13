WWE Backlash 2017: Early Predictions for Kevin Owens and Top SmackDown Stars

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Backlash is set for May 21, and with the card we have, many fans feel SmackDown Live is letting us down.

Jinder Mahal seemingly came out of nowhere to become the new No. 1 contender to Randy Orton's WWE Championship after being an enhancement talent most of his run.

Instead of having a women's title match, WWE has booked a six-woman tag bout with no stakes. On top of that, Charlotte Flair has been wavering between heel and babyface since she debuted on the blue brand in April.

Two bright spots on the card are Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler and AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens for the United States Championship.

Let's take a look at each of the top matches and make some predictions.