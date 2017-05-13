Predators Take Game 1 vs. Ducks Behind James Neal's OT Game-Winning Goal

Harry How/Getty Images

The Nashville Predators captured a 3-2 overtime win against the Anaheim Ducks in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final Friday night at the Honda Center in a showdown that set the tone for what figures to be a grueling and physical series.

James Neal played the role of hero when he scored a game-winning goal midway through overtime after the Ducks' Hampus Lindholm tied the score at two in the third period to force an extra session.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, the Predators have been in a class all their own when games have proceeded beyond regulation:

The Ducks got on the board first when Jakob Silfverberg fired home a wicked wrist shot from far post past Pekka Rinne, and the early tally figured to give the Ducks some juice:

However, the Predators dominated the proceedings for the remainder of the opening frame, and they mounted an early 12-1 lead in shots on goal that allowed them to knot things at one apiece before the period came to a close.

Filip Forsberg was the man who tied the game at one apiece when he redirected a Matt Irwin shot past John Gibson. It wasn't long before the Predators built on that goal and seized the lead thanks to an Austin Watson goal less than three minutes into the second period:

The Predators hung on to that lead through the end of the second period, but the Ducks' offense started to surge in the third and Lindholm netted the game-tying goal.

The Ducks' biggest sequence of the third period, though, came when it killed off a Predators two-man advantage following a pair of delay of game penalties that came 32 seconds apart.

Gibson was a major reason the scoreline stayed unchanged during that stretch, and he looked the part of a top-flight netminder once again following Anaheim's Game 7 triumph over Edmonton, as the Associated Press' Greg Beacham noted:

The NHL's official Twitter account relayed footage of Gibson's biggest save during the crucial third-period stretch:

However, Gibson—who recorded a playoff career-high 43 saves in the loss—couldn't come up with a stop on Neal when the winger ripped home the game-winner.

In the other net, Rinne was also in fine form following four days off, racking up 27 stops on 29 Anaheim shots.

Thanks to Rinne's stout presence in net, the Predators negated the Ducks' home-ice advantage and reinforced the notion they won't be an easy out.

Game 2 is Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.