Former MLB All-Star Doug DeCinces Convicted of Insider Stock Trading

Former Baltimore Orioles and California Angels third baseman Doug DeCinces was convicted of insider trading on Friday.

According to the Associated Press, DeCinces was found guilty on 13 federal insider trading charges after he purchased stock in Advanced Medical Optics eight years ago that eventually netted him a $1.3 million profit.

DeCinces reportedly purchased more than 90,000 shares of the company just before it was sold to Abbott Laboratories after allegedly learning about the sale from a neighbor who was the CEO of Advanced Medical Optics. The 66-year-old now faces the prospect of serving 10 or more years of jail time. However, a sentencing date has yet to be determined.

A former All-Star and Silver Slugger award winner, DeCinces spent the first nine years of his career with the Orioles. During that stretch, he slashed .253/.323/.428 and racked up 107 home runs to go with 397 RBI.

DeCinces continued to thrive with the Angels. In six years with the club, he batted .265 and slammed 130 home runs while racking up 481 RBI.