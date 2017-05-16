Biggest Offseason Priorities and Targets for Washington Wizards

1 of 5

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Otto Porter Jr. seems set to back up a cash-crammed Brinks truck to his home this summer. The former No. 3 pick out of Georgetown emerged as one of the NBA's most lethal three-point shooters (43.4 percent) this season.

Throw in Porter's heady cuts off the ball, his ability to run the floor in transition and his length to attack the offensive glass, and he looks like an ideal complement to the Wizards backcourt of John Wall and Bradley Beal, as Sporting News' Scott Rafferty noted back in February:

This is the player the Wizards intended on putting alongside Wall and Beal when they first drafted him in 2013 — someone who doesn't get in their way and knows how to keep defenses honest to make their lives as easy as possible. Now that Porter has become exactly that, it’s going to come at a steep price.

That cost could (and should) be cause for considerable consternation in the District. Washington already has four players locked into eight-figure salaries through at least the next two seasons, and it could be hard-pressed to take another step as a squad when crunched up against the cap.

The opportunity cost for the Wizards could become all the more apparent next summer, as The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor explained:

I’m not convinced the benefit of re-signing Porter for roughly $20 million, which he’ll likely get, outweighs the promise of adding a star free agent in 2018. They can create max space by moving just one salary that year, and if you’re an elite player on the market, it would be hard not to look at the Wizards and feel like you’re the final piece to their championship puzzle.

Among those who could seriously consider D.C.'s pitch in 2018 is a man who shares his initials with the city and his alma mater with the team's best player: DeMarcus Cousins.

Before the Sacramento Kings traded him to the New Orleans Pelicans this past February, Boogie reportedly told Wall, with whom he played at Kentucky, that "he would come to D.C., but he didn't know what was going to happen," per The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears.

Parting ways with Porter Jr. might hurt the Wizards in the interim, but the upshot of adding another All-Star in Cousins may be too much to pass up.

And with Kelly Oubre Jr., a superior defender and improving shooter on a rookie deal, waiting in the wings, Washington won't be entirely hopeless on the perimeter without Porter Jr.