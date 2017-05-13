NHL Playoffs 2017: Full Dates and TV Schedule for Conference Finals Round

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Nashville Predators proved they know how to get off to a good start on the road.

The eighth-seeded Predators jumped out to a 1-0 series advantage in the Western Conference Final against the Anaheim Ducks as a result of their 3-2 overtime victory Friday night.

The Preds spotted Jakob Silfverberg and the Ducks the first goal in the game, but there was no panic from Peter Laviolette's team. They tied it shortly after the midway point of the first period on a goal by Filip Forsberg, and they moved ahead in the second period on an Austin Watson shot that eluded Anaheim goalie John Gibson.

Anaheim tied it at 7:21 of the third period on a long wrist shot by Hampus Lindholm, and the teams battled into overtime.

The Preds had just a bit more jump than the Ducks in the extra session, and Mattias Ekholm dug the puck of the corner and passed to P.K. Subban. The defenseman faked a slap shot and made a perfect pass to James Neal. The winger whipped it by Gibson with a superb release.

Nashville had started their earlier playoff series with road wins over the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues. They swept the Blackhawks in four games and ousted the Blues in six games.

2017 Stanley Cup Final: Conference Final Schedule Western Conference Final, Nashville leads Anaheim, 1-0 Game Number Date Time (ET) TV Game 2, Nashville at Anaheim May 14 7:30 p.m. NBCSN Game 3, Anaheim at Nashville May 16 8 p.m. NBCSN Game 4, Anaheim at Nashville May 18 8 p.m. NBCSN Game 5, Nashville at Anaheim (if necessary) May 20 7:15 p.m. NBC Game 6, Anaheim at Nashville (if necessary) May 22 8 p.m. NBCSN Game 7, Nashville at Anaheim (if necessary) May 24 9 p.m. NBCSN Eastern Conference Final, Pittsburgh vs. Ottawa Game Number Date Time (ET) TV Game 1, Ottawa at Pittsburgh May 13 7 p.m. NBC Game 2, Ottawa at Pittsburgh May 15 8 p.m. NBCSN Game 3, Pittsburgh at Ottawa May 17 8 p.m. NBCSN Game 4, Pittsburgh at Ottawa May 19 8 p.m. NBCSN Game 5, Ottawa at Pittsburgh (if necessary) May 21 3 p.m. NBC Game 6, Pittsburgh at Ottawa (if necessary) May 23 8 p.m. NBCSN Game 7, Ottawa at Pittsburgh (if necessary) May 25 8 p.m. NBCSN NHL.com

The Eastern Conference Final gets underway Saturday night, when the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins host the opportunistic Ottawa Senators.

Ottawa earned its spot in the Final after beating both the Boston Bruins and New York Rangers in six games. The Sens have gotten clutch scoring from Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Kyle Turris and Mike Hoffman, but the key to their attack is defenseman Erik Karlsson.

A brilliant skater and a terrific playmaker, Karlsson (13 postseason points) is not afraid to try difficult passes that other players couldn't even conceive making. He can whip the puck more than 100 feet and put it on a teammate's tape, and that ability to receive the pass often leaves the defense in a vulnerable position.

Pittsburgh forward Patric Hornqvist said the Penguins have full respect for Karlsson. "Obviously, he’s a really good player," Hornqvist said, per Dave Molinari and Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "He makes things happen from nothing."

The Penguins appeared to be in a shaky position as they were forced to go to Verizon Center to play Game 7 against the Washington Capitals in their second-round series after jumping out to a 3-1 lead. But instead of capitulating to the hungry Caps, the Penguins played their sharpest game of the series and pulled out a 2-0 win.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury had issues in previous playoff years, but he has found his game this year. In addition to coming up with the shutout in Game 7, he also made clutch saves in the Penguins' first-round win over the Columbus Blue Jackets and in earlier contests with Washington. Fleury has a 2.55 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage in the postseason.

The Penguins have two of the top players in the world in Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, but those two don't do it alone. Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan has gotten quite a bit of offense from Hornqvist, Phil Kessel, Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust, and that supporting cast often makes a huge difference.

Pittsburgh has some injuries on the back end, and that could cost the team against the Senators. If it comes down to the work of the goaltenders, Ottawa's Craig Anderson has an excellent chance of winning the battle. He has a 2.49 GAA and a .914 save percentage.