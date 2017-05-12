    NASCAR at Kansas City 2017 Qualifying Results: Ryan Blaney Earns 1st Career Pole

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistMay 12, 2017

    KANSAS CITY, KS - MAY 12: Ryan Blaney, driver of the #21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center Ford, poses for a photo after winning the pole award for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 12, 2017 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
    Sean Gardner/Getty Images

    Ryan Blaney will lead the field to the starting line in Saturday night's 2017 Go Bowling 400 after posting the best time in the final round of qualifying Friday at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas. It's the first pole of the Wood Brothers Racing driver's career.         

    The number of cars unable to pass technical inspection in time to enter the qualifying fray was the other top storyline Friday evening. Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jimmie Johnson and Kasey Kahne were the most notable names among the 12 teams that never made it onto the track.

    Here's a look at the complete qualifying results for the 11th race of the season:

    2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series: Kansas Qualifying
    PlaceDriverCar No.Time
    1Ryan Blaney2128.481
    2Joey Logano2228.490
    3Martin Truex Jr.7828.541
    4Ricky Stenhouse Jr.1728.594
    5Kyle Busch1828.648
    6Kurt Busch4128.648
    7Denny Hamlin1128.680
    8Kevin Harvick428.685
    9Kyle Larson4228.731
    10Chase Elliott2428.801
    11Austin Dillon328.840
    12Jamie McMurray128.895
    Eliminated in Round 2
    13Aric Almirola4328.712
    14Matt Kenseth2028.726
    15Daniel Suarez1928.728
    16Trevor Bayne628.744
    17Brad Keselowski228.750
    18Paul Menard2728.766
    19Ryan Newman3128.775
    20Chris Buescher3728.895
    21AJ Allmendinger4728.898
    22Ty Dillon1329.013
    23Matt DiBenedetto3229.103
    24Danica Patrick1029.252
    Eliminated in Round 1
    25Gray Gaulding2329.339
    26Cole Whitt7229.783
    27Jeffrey Earnhardt3330.313
    28Derrike Cope5530.875
    29Jimmie Johnson48DNP
    30Clint Bowyer14DNP
    31Kasey Kahne5DNP
    32Erik Jones77DNP
    33Dale Earnhardt Jr.88DNP
    34David Ragan38DNP
    35Michael McDowell95DNP
    36Landon Cassill34DNP
    37Reed Sorenson55DNP
    38Corey LaJoie83DNP
    39Timmy Hill51DNP
    40Carl Long66DNP
    Source: NASCAR.com

    Blaney has made a habit of starting near the front all year. He's started seventh or better in six of the season's first 10 races. Being able to translate that success into equally strong finishes has been a problem, however, as he's earned just three top-10 results.

    Tim Durr of Fox Sports passed along comments from the 23-year-old rising star, who was surprised his time was good enough to get the top spot.

    "I didn't think I got through that lap that great. I came out with a pretty decent time, and it was enough for it," Blaney said. "I think we've been second three times this year, so that was getting old. It's so cool to sit on the pole. That's something I've really wanted to do. Qualifying probably isn't my best suit, but we got better and better, and that's all we can ask for."

    Earnhardt congratulated Blaney on winning pole position:

    Kansas Speedway highlighted him putting his prize to immediate use:

    Races where so many contending teams aren't able to produce qualifying results are always more unpredictable. It brings more variables into play, especially in terms of the potential for early wrecks as everyone tries to navigate through the field.

    Johnson in particular will remain dangerous despite starting deep in the pack. He's scored three victories and 17 top-10 finishes in 21 career starts at Kansas Speedway, where his average finish of 8.9 is the fourth-best of any track he's raced on, per Yahoo Sports.

    Blaney will be the focus, though. He's one of the sport's most promising young drivers, so this is the first of what's likely to become a double-digit pole total for his career. That said, turning good qualification into a top-five finish on race day is the next step he must take.

    The Go Bowling 400 is scheduled for Saturday night at 7:30 ET on Fox Sports 1.