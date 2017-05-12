Players Championship 2017: Tee Times, Pairings and Predictions for Saturday

Warren Little/Getty Images

Louis Oosthuizen and Kyle Stanley sit atop the leaderboard at the halfway point of the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, and that unlikely pair tamed the famed golf course during the second round.

Both golfers followed their opening rounds of 69 with sharp rounds of 66 Friday. The 34-year-old Oosthuizen has one major to his credit after winning the 2010 British Open Championship, and he has also finished second in three other majors.

However, the South African has never won a tournament in the United States.

Oosthuizen is known for his sweet and consistent swing, and he was interviewed by Mike Tirico on The Golf Channel's broadcast after his round where he said the reason he had gotten to the top of the leaderboard was his putting.

He also said that maintaining a patient demeanor on a demanding course like TPC Sawgrass is essential.

“You know, you can get one or two awkward bounces or lies and get a flier out of the rough and quickly make a big number, you know, double bogey, triple bogey, whatever it might be,” Oosthuizen said, per Rex Hoggard of The Golf Channel. “That's where over the years you sort of learn to be patient around this golf course [and] don't try the hero shot all the time.”

Stanley has just one PGA Tour win to his credit, and that took place in 2012 when he won the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

"I definitely feel like I got the most that I could have out of that round," Stanley said, per the Associated Press (h/t PGATour.com). "A couple bogeys, but you can expect that to happen around here with as difficult as the golf course is."

Oosthuizen and Stanley are the last pairing scheduled for Saturday's moving day round. Those two will tee off at 2:50 p.m. ET.

J.B. Holmes and Vijay Singh are both two strokes back at seven under par, and they will tee off at 2:40 p.m. Here's a look at all the scheduled tee times for Saturday's round.

The 54-year-old Singh is one of the biggest stories of the tournament, as he had a sensational round going through the 16th hole Friday. He was five under par as he came to the infamous island green at the 17th hole, and he hit a picture-perfect drive that ended up seven feet from the hole.

A birdie putt there would have put him into a tie for the lead, but he pushed that putt to the right and had to settle for a par. He closed with his only bogey of the day and that left him at 68 for the round.

Phil Mickelson, Jason Day and Adam Scott were unable to make a move during the second round. All three players followed their opening round of two under par 70 with an even-par 72.

Mickelson was playing well on the front nine, but he had three bogeys on the back nine before he put his tee shot in the water at No. 17.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Mickelson was frustrated with his finish. "It's a hard course, and any errant swings will lead to not a good score," Mickelson said, per the Associated Press (h/t PGATourcom). "But I played a good front nine and shot even. I don't know what else to say."

Dustin Johnson struggled in the second round, shooting a one-over 73, and that leaves him nine strokes behind at even par. That's the same score posted by Masters champion Sergio Garcia, although he got to that number by firing 73-71 compared to Johnson's 71-73.

Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas will start their rounds at 11 a.m., while Mickelson and first-round leader William McGirt will tee off at 12:30 p.m.

Patrick Cantlay (-5) and Alex Noren (-5) will tee off at 2:20 p.m., while David Hearn (-5) and Rafa Cabrera Bello (-5) will tee off at 2:30 p.m.

Predictions:

Look for Oosthuizen to continue his outstanding play as a result of his consistent swing. There is little doubt he has one of the best swings in the sport, and he is also likely to stay hot with the putter.

He should have the lead by himself after three rounds. Stanley is a solid golfer, but the pressure of the lead could be too much for him.

Singh may also feel the pressure, but not until Sunday's final round. Singh and Holmes should be right on Oosthuizen's tail at the conclusion of Saturday's round.

Look for Day to make a move from his position at two under. He should be able to cut into the lead and give himself a chance to make a push on Sunday.