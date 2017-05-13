NBA Draft 2017: Predicting Biggest Winners in 1st-Round Mock Draft

Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

Every draft produces winners and losers, and the 2017 NBA draft is going to be no different. Predicting the big winners, though, is far from an easy task. This is because the teams themselves don't always have a handle on which players are going to become great.

If predicting greatness was easy, the Portland Trail Blazers would have ended up with Michael Jordan.

While there probably isn't the next Jordan in this draft, there are a few prospects who appear to be of the can't-miss variety. For a team to truly come away a winner, though, they have to marry player potential with scheme-fit and the right situation.

With this in mind, let's try predicting some of the biggest winners in this year's draft. We'll also run down the current draft order and mock picks for all 30 selections.

Just to be clear, we'll be focusing on team winners here. All 30 first-round rookies will be getting a chance to live out their dreams—and that's winning in anyone's book. Since the draft lottery isn't until May 16, we'll be basing the draft order on team records.

2017 NBA Draft

Round 1 Pick NBA Team Proj. Selection 1 Boston Celtics (via Nets) Markelle Fultz, G, Washington 2 Phoenix Suns Josh Jackson, F, Kansas 3 Los Angeles Lakers Lonzo Ball, G, UCLA 4 Philadelphia 76ers Malik Monk, G, Kentucky 5 Orlando Magic De'Aaron Fox, G, Kentucky 6 Minnesota Timberwolves Jonathan Isaac, F, Florida State 7 New York Knicks Frank Ntilikina, G, France 8 Sacramento Kings Jayson Tatum, F, Duke 9 Dallas Mavericks Lauri Markkanen, F, Arizona 10 Sacramento Kings (via Pelicans) Luke Kennard, G, Duke 11 Charlotte Hornets Justin Patton, C, Creighton 12 Detroit Pistons Zach Collins, C, Gonzaga 13 Denver Nuggets Ivan Rabb, F, California 14 Miami Heat John Collins, F, Wake Forest 15 Portland Trail Blazers Dennis Smith Jr., G, NC State 16 Chicago Bulls Justin Jackson, F, North Carolina 17 Milwaukee Bucks OG Anunoby, F, Indiana 18 Indiana Pacers Jarrett Allen, C, Texas 19 Atlanta Hawks Ike Anigbogu, C, UCLA 20 Portland Trail Blazers (via Grizzlies) TJ Leaf, F, UCLA 21 Oklahoma City Thunder Donovan Mitchell, G, Louisville 22 Brooklyn Nets (via Wizards) Isaiah Hartenstein, F, Germany 23 Toronto Raptors (via Clippers) Moritz Wagner, F, Michigan 24 Utah Jazz Sindarius Thornwell, G, South Carolina 25 Orlando Magic (via Raptors) Jordan Bell, F, Oregon 26 Portland Trail Blazers (via Cavaliers) Anzejs Pasecniks, C, Latvia 27 Brooklyn Nets (via Celtics) Caleb Swanigan, F, Purdue 28 Los Angeles Lakers (via Rockets) Tony Bradley, C, North Carolina 29 San Antonio Spurs Rodions Kurucs, F, Latvia 30 Utah Jazz (via Warriors) Josh Hart, G, Villanova

Big Winners

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics find themselves in a unique position. They're good enough to be on the doorstep of the Eastern Conference Finals, yet, they're also in position to possibly hold the top pick in the draft (thanks, Brooklyn Nets!).

Led by Isaiah Thomas, Boston has a young enough roster that it can remain competitive in the East for the foreseeable future. Adding a well-rounded potential star like Washington's Markelle Fultz could be enough to transform the team into a title contender in the near future.

Fultz is a creative offensive player and a skilled defender who can help the Celtics at both ends of the court. He's the winning choice because he is a relatively subdued personality who would fit in with the Celtics' work-first mentality.

A prospect like Lonzo Ball (or his father anyway) might not fit as well in the Boston market.

The Celtics have already shown interest in Fultz—one of the few top prospects to actually attend the scouting combine—and have interviewed him, per Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress.com:

Adding Fultz would potentially give Boston two legitimate stars who can help the team grow into one that can compete for a title.

Phoenix Suns



The Phoenix Suns had the NBA's worst defense this past season, allowing an average of 113.3 points per game. This is why—even with intriguing talents like Ball and De'Aaron Fox on the board—it makes sense for the Suns to go with Kansas product Josh Jackson.

Jackson is a quality defender who can immediately help the team turn this woeful statistic around. He's also a strong rebounder at both ends of the court. In addition, he has a high motor and can be a dangerous scorer as well.

"He's a competitor with a great motor, and the rare type of guy who can create offense out of defense." Evan Tomes of NBADraft.net wrote of Jackson. "He'll need to work on his shot to take his game to the next level, but Jackson appears to have a high floor, as well as the ceiling of an All-Star level player."

Landing Jackson would be a win for Phoenix because he can immediately improve both the offense and the defense. Of all the freshman prospects in the draft, he was Charles Barkley's favorite two-way prospect, according to 97.5 the Fanatic:

Jackson is also a good fit for the future of the Suns. Phoenix boasts a young core of players that includes guys like 20-year-old shooting guard Devin Booker and 19-year-old forward Dragan Bender. This is a group Jackson can grow and develop alongside, and all of these young players should hit their primes right around the same time.

The Suns aren't in a position to win right now, but a couple years down the road, they could be in a position to win consistently with Jackson.

Philadelphia 76ers

While the Suns have one of the worst defenses in the league, the Philadelphia 76ers have one of the league's most disappointing offenses. In the regular season, the team averaged just 102.4 points per game, sixth-fewest in the NBA.

The 76ers have some terrific young pieces, like centers Joel Embiid and Jahlil Okafor, and forward Ben Simmons. What the team lacks is a consistent shooter/scorer, and that's exactly what former Kentucky guard Malik Monk can be.

Monk made 45 percent of his shots from the field last season and made nearly 40 percent of his attempts from three-point range.

According to former teammate and fellow top prospect, De'Aaron Fox, Monk can be even more dangerous when he gets hot:

Philadelphia is another team with enough youth to grow into a long-term contender, and Monk would help to fill out the roster perfectly. If the Sixers land him, it'd be a win.