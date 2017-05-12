Adam Jones Donates $20,000 to Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones plans to donate $20,000 to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, the MLB Players Association announced.

Jones is expected to tour the museum Saturday before the Orioles square off against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

Jones will also reportedly provide free admission to the museum for children enrolled in a local nonprofit program.

On May 1, Jones was the subject of racist taunts from a fan at Fenway Park when Baltimore was in town for a set against the Boston Red Sox.

"A disrespectful fan threw a bag of peanuts at me," Jones told reporters, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale. "I was called the N-word a handful of times tonight. Thanks. Pretty awesome."

A day later, the Red Sox ejected a fan for allegedly using a racial slur toward another fan. On May 3, the team banned that fan from Fenway Park for life.