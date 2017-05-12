Jordan Spieth Shoots a 3-Over 75 in Round 2 to Miss Players Championship Cut

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Jordan Spieth struggled for the second consecutive day at the Players Championship on Friday, shooting a second-round, three-over 75 to miss the cut at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Spieth finished the tournament at four-over and accomplished an unwanted personal first by missing the cut at the Players for the third consecutive year, according to ESPN Stats & Info:

The 23-year-old carded just two birdies, three bogeys and one double-bogey during the second round, as he struggled to find a rhythm throughout the day:

Jordan Spieth's 2017 Players Championship 2nd-Round Scorecard Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Par 4 5 3 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 Round 2 5 5 3 4 4 4 4 3 5 37 Overall +2 +2 +2 +2 +2 +2 +2 +2 +2 +2 Hole 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Par 4 5 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 36 Round 2 5 5 4 4 4 3 5 5 3 38 Overall +3 +3 +3 +4 +4 +3 +3 +5 +4 +4 PGATour.com

Despite his poor showing, Spieth had an opportunity to play his way into the weekend after registering his first birdie of the day on No. 15.

That left him at three-over for the tournament, meaning he needed to play the final three holes at one-under in order to make the cut.

Those hopes were dashed on the most famous and arguably most difficult hole in golf, however, when Spieth hit his tee shot into the water on the par-three 17th.

Spieth settled for a double-bogey, and it sealed his fate in terms of heading home early.

The troubles started far earlier than that for Spieth, as he bogeyed the first hole of the day, which left him playing catch-up from the start.

Perhaps his one and only highlight of the round came on No. 3 when he flubbed a chip only to sink the following chip to save par, as seen in this video courtesy of the PGA Tour's YouTube account:

He played the rest of the front nine at even-par before further hurting his score with bogeys on the 10th and 13th holes.

Golf Channel's Ryan Burr offered his opinion on Spieth looking too tense on the course:

Although Spieth did win the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, he is in the midst of an otherwise difficult 2017 season.

He hasn't finished better than 11th in any of his past five tournaments, which included a disappointing 75 in the final round of The Masters.

The talented Texan has also dropped to fifth in the world golf rankings.

One positive Spieth can take away from the Players Championship is the fact that he bounced back from the double-bogey on No. 17 to birdie the 18th and go out on a high note.

It wasn't enough to salvage his weekend, but it could provide him with some momentum to build on heading toward next week's AT&T Byron Nelson.