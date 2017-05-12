Manchester United Transfer News: James Rodriguez Rumoured to Have Agreement

Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly struck an agreement with Real Madrid maestro James Rodriguez that will see Los Merengues' misfit move to Old Trafford at the end of this season.

According to Colombian journalist Antonio Casale, who works as a director for En La Jugada on radio station RCN (h/t AS), Rodriguez has an "initial agreement" to move, although Real are yet to sign off any sale.

The attacking midfielder has long struggled to break into the starting XI at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu and has repeatedly been linked with a move away from Spain's capital in recent times.

Per Casale, both Rodriguez and representative Jorge Mendes—who also happens to name United manager Jose Mourinho among his list of clients—recently met with Real president Florentino Perez regarding his future.

It's alleged that after being asked to wait until the end of the season "to take stock of the situation," Rodriguez's motivation to leave the Bernabeu was only intensified, playing in the Red Devils' favour.

With the BBC trio of Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo still rampant at Real, Rodriguez continues to settle for a bit-part role in Madrid, although he hasn't been without his highlights playing in La Liga:

Jeremy Wilson reported for the Telegraph in June 2014 that United were among Rodriguez's suitors long before and during that year's FIFA World Cup, but he eventually moved to Real from AS Monaco in an €80 million deal.

It could be too tantalising an opportunity for the Reds to pass on, although ESPN FC's Rob Dawson recently noted United's last purchase from Real, Angel Di Maria, didn't go down as hoped:

"It is a similar situation to the one that led United to sign Angel Di Maria from Real Madrid for a then British record £59.7 million in 2014."

"United were made aware of Di Maria's availability during the final months of the 2013-14 season. The Argentina international was under consideration for much of the summer but it wasn't until August that the club, then managed by Louis van Gaal, decided to make their move."

AS conclude their report by stating Rodriguez's future "looks ever more likely to be in England," and Premier League titans United may be among the few clubs able to pay whatever fee Los Blancos demand for his signature.

Despite failing to hit expectations in his three seasons with Real Madrid, at just 25 years of age Rodriguez still has potential to realise and will attempt to recover that promise previously shown at Monaco and Porto.