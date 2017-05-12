Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko Fight Rematch Announced for UFC 213

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC announced Friday that Amanda Nunes will defend the UFC Women's Bantamweight championship against Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 213.

Nunes and Shevchenko previously met at UFC 196 with Nunes prevailing by unanimous decision.

UFC 213 will take place July 8 at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

As seen in the following video from UFC's official Twitter account, Nunes and Shevchenko had a war of words following the announcement:

The 28-year-old Nunes has been on an impressive roll over her past several fights with five victories in a row to her credit.

After beating Shevchenko, Nunes defeated Miesha Tate for the UFC Women's Bantamweight title before becoming only the second woman to beat Ronda Rousey.

The loss to Nunes was just the second of Shevchenko's MMA career, and she has bounced back nicely with wins over Holly Holm and Julianna Pena.

Shevchenko is a former champion kick boxer, but UFC 213 will mark her first opportunity to win a championship in UFC.