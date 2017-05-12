Antonio Conte Talks Chelsea Winning Premier League, Looks Ahead to FA Cup

ANTHONY DEVLIN/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has spoken of his desire to add this season's FA Cup to his trophy collection after a 1-0 win at West Bromwich Albion sealed the Premier League crown for his side on Friday evening.

A late Michy Batshuayi goal decided the fixture at the Hawthorns as the Blues ran out slim victors, but Conte's focus immediately shifted to the Wembley final against Arsenal, per the Daily Star's Marc Williams:

"We were not lucky, we did a great job. Now it's important to rest. It is a great season but now we can win the FA Cup."

"Every game I feel like I have played with my players! I show my passion and my will, my desire to stay with my players in every moment of the game. This is me, I am this. In the present, in the past, I stay with my players in positive and negative situations. We won this title together."

It's difficult to overstate the Italian's impact at Stamford Bridge since moving to west London last summer, turning the club back into Premier League champions one year after Chelsea finished 10th in the English top flight.

But Conte has displayed a knack for winning silverware in his recent club managerial career as BBC 5 live Sport depicted his gilded record across Serie A and now the Premier League:

Friday's victory was enough to move Chelsea 10 points clear of second-placed Tottenham Hotspur who, despite having three games left to play, can no longer catch up to their London rivals.

What's more, the Premier League has developed a habit of being hospitable to Italian tacticians in particular over recent campaigns:

Chelsea will face the Gunners at Wembley in just over a fortnight's time, and Conte could complete a momentous domestic double in his maiden season among England's elite.

It's a terrific turnaround for Chelsea in the space of less than a year, and ESPN FC's Liam Twomey remembered it wasn't long ago that faith in Conte appeared to be dwindling:

It's safe to say the club's board will be glad at having not made any rash decisions when Chelsea were in a rough stretch of form near season's start, with their leader guiding the way to accolades and awards in the months since.

The west Londoners may revel in the moment following their Premier League triumph, but it's a testament to Conte's character that his attention already rests with the next challenge ahead and the prospect of FA Cup glory.