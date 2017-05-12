Tre Boston Agrees to Contract with Chargers After 3 Seasons with Panthers

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Friday that they agreed to terms on a contract with safety Tre Boston.

L.A. made it official after Boston revealed his free-agent decision with the following tweet:

Boston spent the first three seasons of his career with the Carolina Panthers after being selected in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL draft out of North Carolina.

The 2016 season was the most productive of Boston's career, as he registered 52 tackles, seven passes defended, two interceptions and two sacks in 15 games and 10 starts.

Boston became expendable for Carolina when it signed veteran Mike Adams this offseason to start at safety across from Kurt Coleman.

The Bolts drafted safeties in the fourth and fifth rounds of the draft by taking Rayshawn Jenkins and Desmond King, but they still have some question marks at the position.

Jahleel Addai and Dwight Lowery are the current starters, although Boston could potentially push his way into the lineup.

Los Angeles ranked just 20th in the NFL against the pass last season, but the addition of Boston provides depth and solidifies an up-and-down secondary.