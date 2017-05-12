Phil Jackson Declines Discussing Kristaps Porzingis Skipping Exit Interview

BRYAN R. SMITH/Getty Images

New York Knicks president of basketball operations Phil Jackson on Friday declined to discuss why Kristaps Porzingis skipped his exit interview with front office personnel last month, according to The Athletic's Sean Highkin.

Jackson and Knicks brass are in Chicago this week for the NBA's annual predraft combine at Quest Multisport.

Although Porzingis was reportedly frustrated with the way the Knicks' season unfolded, according to The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski, head coach Jeff Hornacek told reporters Thursday that the team has no plans to trade its rising star.

"There's no doubt in my mind he'll be on the roster," he said at the combine, according to Newsday's Al Iannazzone.

But unlike Jackson, Hornacek was willing to discuss Porzingis' absence from the mid-April meeting.

"He decided not to come to the meeting," Hornacek said, per Iannazzone. "It would've been a great opportunity to talk about what he sees, but we figure it's a long summer. We'll end up talking to him, and all that stuff coming into next year will be fine."

On Wednesday, Porzingis' brother, Janis, told ESPN.com's Ian Begley Kristaps wants to stay with the Knicks after teams reportedly called them regarding the big man's availability.

"Kris wants to stay in New York; he feels at home there," Janis said. "There is no question about it. The only thing he wants is for the Knicks to create an environment where he can develop and grow as a player and win."