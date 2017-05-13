\"> is one of them:"}},{"url":"https://twitter.com/Sam_Vecenie/status/863113190581972994","id":53104864,"content_type":"tweet","content":{"metadata":{"twitter_json":{"user":{"screen_name":"Sam_Vecenie","name":"Sam Vecenie"},"text":"Derrick White is by far the best player in this first five-on-five game. Dominating the action as a lead guard, diming and shooting.","lang":"en","created_at":"Fri May 12 19:26:35 +0000 2017"}},"id":"863113190581972994"}},{"id":57784732,"content_type":"paragraph","content":{"html":"Wasserman also noted that people are going to start taking notice of White's potential:"}},{"url":"https://twitter.com/NBADraftWass/status/863114198771011586","id":23388645,"content_type":"tweet","content":{"metadata":{"twitter_json":{"user":{"screen_name":"NBADraftWass","name":"Jonathan Wasserman"},"text":"Expect the Derrick White bandwagon to start filling up real quick","lang":"en","created_at":"Fri May 12 19:30:35 +0000 2017"}},"id":"863114198771011586"}},{"id":94084652,"content_type":"paragraph","content":{"html":"White had a great finish to his season at Colorado, scoring 31 points against Arizona (a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament) and 30 versus a stout defensive team in Central Florida in the first round of the NIT."}},{"id":94597782,"content_type":"paragraph","content":{"html":"Like Mason, he can step right into a team's rotation and add instant offense off the bench. The NBA Draft Combine is occurring this week, and some players are taking advantage of the opportunity to showcase their talents and raise their stocks before the NBA draft takes place on Thursday, June 22...     NBA Combine 2017: Biggest Standouts from Day 2 in Chicago

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMay 13, 2017

    GLENDALE, AZ - APRIL 01: Jordan Bell #1 of the Oregon Ducks goes up with the ball against Isaiah Hicks #4 of the North Carolina Tar Heels in the second half during the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four Semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium on April 1, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    The NBA Draft Combine is occurring this week, and some players are taking advantage of the opportunity to showcase their talents and raise their stocks before the NBA draft takes place on Thursday, June 22.

    Here's a look at three players who have improved their draft standings. 

        

    Jordan Bell

    The former Oregon forward's stock has been on a dramatic rise since the NCAA tournament. During Oregon's run to the Final Four, the junior averaged 12.6 points, 13.2 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game. Most notably, he blocked eight shots against Kansas in the Elite Eight.

    Bell has been a star this week in Chicago as well. It seems like everyone on Twitter is singing his praises.

    Mike Schmitz of DraftExpress showcased Bell, who wasn't an outside shooter in college, knocking down corner three-pointers during the combine on Friday:

    Chad Ford of ESPN also noted that Bell's defense, which is his calling card, is still top-notch:

    James Anderson of Rotowire also put Bell on his list of players who impressed:

    Although Bell is a bit undersized for a big man at 6'8 ½" with shoes and 224 pounds, it's pretty clear to anyone who watched him this year that he plays with a level of intensity that can't be matched by the vast majority of players entering the draft.

    By mid-June, expect Bell to safely be in the first round of all mock drafts and perhaps in the top 20.

        

    Frank Mason

    The four-year Kansas guard was one of the best players in men's Division I college basketball last year, winning the Naismith Trophy after a season in which he led Kansas to a Big 12 regular-season title and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. For the year, Mason averaged 20.9 points and 5.2 assists per game.

    Still, Mason isn't high on NBA mock drafts right now. For example, NBADraft.net and DraftExpress have him going 53rd to the Boston Celtics.

    However, Mason may be climbing up the second round in mock drafts after this week. Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated wrote the following:

    Unsurprisingly, Mason was consistent in both of his games, showcasing his ability to change speed and direction and a strong understanding of how to use his body to create space for himself...He’s a good shooter and tough defender and really stood out among the crop of point guards in attendance.

    Mason also caught the attention of Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report, who noted that the point guard-needy New York Knicks could be a potential fit:

    Like Bell, the knock on Mason is that he's a bit undersized, even for a point guard. Mason is 6'0" with shoes and 189 pounds. However, DraftExpress noted that Mason makes up for his size with an aggressive nature on the court:

    While at 5'11”, there are some concerns surrounding Mason's lack of ideal size, there are no such questions regarding his toughness and shot making ability in clutch situations. He is a strong lead guard, with a bulldog mentality, and is fearless attacking the basket and drawing contact.

    Mason should be able to find a home in an NBA team's rotation next year. He excelled in a tough Big 12 conference and was clearly one of the best players in college basketball. A playoff team in need of a jolt of energy off the bench and guard depth (perhaps the Oklahoma City Thunder) could take a chance on the KU star.

         

    Derrick White

    White has taken an interesting path to the NBA Draft Combine, playing at Division II University of Colorado-Colorado Springs before transferring to the University of Colorado and playing one season, averaging 18.1 points and 4.4 assists per game during the 2016-17 campaign.

    Now, the 6'4 ½" guard is shining during the NBA Draft Combine, per multiple sources. Sam Vecenie of Sporting News is one of them:

    Wasserman also noted that people are going to start taking notice of White's potential:

    White had a great finish to his season at Colorado, scoring 31 points against Arizona (a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament) and 30 versus a stout defensive team in Central Florida in the first round of the NIT.

    Like Mason, he can step right into a team's rotation and add instant offense off the bench. Currently, DraftExpress has him going 31st to the Atlanta Hawks, and it wouldn't be shocking to see him sneak into the first round in June.