NBA Draft 2017: Latest Mock Draft, Biggest Boom-or-Bust 1st-Round Prospects

Before every NBA draft, observers get lured into a false sense of security.

One scouting report called a prospect a future All-Star, so he must be destined for great things. Based on the laws of average, however, he's more likely to fizzle.

That guy taken in the mid-first round has the look of a solid role player. Those expectations may feel tame, but they're actually a favorable result. More often than not, prospects taken outside the lottery never latch on to an NBA rotation.

Every prospect enters the Association with an endless array of possibilities, good and bad, but the following players especially possess a wide range of outcomes. Teams must weigh the risks and rewards before gambling on such a volatile talent, but upside typically wins out.

Let's highlight a few boom-or-bust choices selected in the first round of this pre-lottery mock draft.

2017 NBA Mock Draft: Round 1 Pick Team Player 1 Boston Celtics (via Nets) Markelle Fultz, G, Washington 2 Phoenix Suns Lonzo Ball, G, UCLA 3 Los Angeles Lakers Josh Jackson, F, Kansas 4 Philadelphia 76ers Malik Monk, G, Kentucky 5 Orlando Magic De'Aaron Fox, G, Kentucky 6 Minnesota Timberwolves Jayson Tatum, F, Duke 7 New York Knicks Frank Ntilikina, G, France 8 Sacramento Kings Dennis Smith Jr., G, NC State 9 Dallas Mavericks Lauri Markkanen, F, Arizona 10 Sacramento Kings (via Pelicans) Jonathan Isaac, F, Florida State 11 Charlotte Hornets Zach Collins, C, Gonzaga 12 Detroit Pistons Justin Jackson, F, North Carolina 13 Denver Nuggets OG Anunoby, F, Indiana 14 Miami Heat Harry Giles, F, Duke 15 Chicago Bulls Jarrett Allen, C, Texas 16 Portland Trail Blazers Justin Patton, C, Creighton 17 Indiana Pacers Donovan Mitchell, G, Louisville 18 Milwaukee Bucks Terrance Ferguson, G, Australia 19 Atlanta Hawks John Collins, F, Wake Forest 20 Portland Trail Blazers (via Grizzlies) TJ Leaf, F, UCLA 21 Oklahoma City Thunder Luke Kennard, G, Duke 22 Brooklyn Nets (via Wizards) Isaiah Hartenstein, F, Germany 23 Toronto Raptors (via Clippers) Semi Ojeleye, F, SMU 24 Utah Jazz Edrice "Bam" Adebayo, C, Kentucky 25 Orlando Magic (via Raptors) Ike Anigbogu, C, UCLA 26 Portland Trail Blazers (via Cavaliers) Rodions Kurucs, F, Latvia 27 Brooklyn Nets (via Celtics) Tyler Lydon, F, Syracuse 28 Los Angeles Lakers (via Rockets) Jordan Bell, F, Oregon 29 San Antonio Spurs Anzejs Pasecniks, C, Latvia 30 Utah Jazz (via Warriors) Jawun Evans, G, Oklahoma State Author's Projections

Harry Giles, F, Duke

Harry Giles once carried No. 1-pick aspirations. Two ACL tears later and he's far from a lottery lock.

Given the 19-year-old's troubling health record, landing within the top 15 is optimistic. Yet, the forward's NBA Draft Combine measures will keep teams intrigued.

Standing at 6'10" with a 7'3" wingspan, he ties Michigan's Moritz Wagner for the longest hand width. He also recorded the sixth-best lane agility time (11.08 seconds) of all participating forwards.

According to ESPN Insider Chad Ford, Giles "could move in the Nos. 5-10 range" if teams are satisfied with his medical records.

"He's the best prospect in the entire draft if he can fully recover and stay healthy," one NBA executive told Ford. "He's just a freaky talent."

His stock dwindled due to a limited freshman season, so any interested NBA franchise must exude patience with a player who logged just 300 minutes for Duke. Giles may never regain his uber-prospect status, but his ceiling remains higher than contemporaries potentially available outside the top 10.

OG Anunoby, F, Indiana

G Fiume/Getty Images

Another injury risk, OG Anunoby's Indiana tenure ended early due to a knee injury. Health concerns paired with shooting woes may hinder his stock leading up to June 22.

During his sophomore season, the forward's three-point percentage cratered from 44.8 to 31.1. Even if he succeeds at the highest level, a 56.3 free-throw percentage will make him an instant "Hack-a-" candidate.

Yet, some teams view shooting mechanics as a teachable fix, with Kawhi Leonard serving as the most famous example of significant improvement under the finest coaching. Anunoby also offers incredible athleticism and a 7'2" wingspan, which is still impressive despite falling short of an unofficial 7'6" tally circulating before the combine.

His blend of superb speed and length presents elite defensive upside. If he develops into a top-tier perimeter stopper, he can carve a niche without significant offensive improvements.

A refined shooting touch, however, could unlock Anunoby's All-Star potential and optimize his driving abilities. There's too much top talent in this draft for anyone to gamble inside the top 10, but he's worth the risk as an end-of-lottery or late-first round choice.

Rodions Kurucs, F, Latvia

Rodions Kurucs' stock is rising. In its latest mock draft, DraftExpress had the Oklahoma City Thunder taking the Latvian forward at pick No. 21. Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman ranked him No. 25 on his updated big board before the combine.

As Wasserman pointed out, teams must settle for imagining his peak with limited in-game film.

"He's only played 25 games in 2016-17, 24 of which have come in Spain's second division," Wasserman wrote. "But for a projected wing, Kurucs' athleticism and tools stand out under the NBA lens. And he shows regular flashes that highlight his scoring, shooting and defensive potential."

From the small sample size, they see a lengthy, gifted scorer with two-way appeal. Such mystique often appeals to NBA organizations more than a college athlete with a limited ceiling, so someone will draft and stash Kurucs later in the opening round.

Yet, if the hype keeps expanding, the cost could inflate without accounting for the risk and holdover period. He makes sense for a team, preferably a contender, in the 20s.

Note: Combine data obtained from NBA.com.