Mets' Jeurys Familia Put on DL After Shoulder Surgery; Lucas Duda Activated

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Mets have placed closer Jeurys Familia on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to May 11 due to an arterial clot in his right shoulder, the team announced Friday.

In a corresponding move, the Mets activated first baseman Lucas Duda from the 10-day DL after he was diagnosed with a hyperextended left elbow in April.

GM Sandy Alderson confirmed Familia underwent surgery, adding he'll be out for multiple months, per Mike Puma of the New York Post.

On Thursday, the Mets announced Familia had been diagnosed with the clot and that he was scheduled to fly to St. Louis for testing and possible surgery, according to the New York Times' James Wagner.

A timetable for Familia's return has yet to be announced, but Wagner noted that former Mets pitcher Dillon Gee had surgery to address a similar issue in July 2012 and proceeded to miss the remainder of the season.

Through 11 appearances in 2017, Familia has recorded three saves, a 3.86 ERA, 10 strikeouts and eight walks.