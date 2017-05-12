Jeff Francoeur to Join Braves' Fox Sports Broadcasting Team During 2017 Season

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Veteran MLB outfielder Jeff Francoeur announced Friday he is retiring from baseball to join the Atlanta Braves' Fox Sports South and Fox Sports Southeast broadcasting teams.

"We are excited to add Jeff to our Braves telecasts on FOX Sports," Fox Sports South executive producer Randy Stephens said, according to a release. "He has the knowledge, experience and personality to be a first class broadcaster and, as an Atlanta native, he knows firsthand what the Braves mean to the community."

Francoeur, 33, spent 12 years in the majors, including a stint with the Braves that spanned 2005-2009.

A lifetime .261 hitter, Francoeur also spent time with the Kansas City Royals, New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, San Diego Padres, Texas Rangers and Philadelphia Phillies before he returned to the Braves for the start of the 2016 season.

Francoeur was eventually traded to the Miami Marlins last August, and he became an unrestricted free agent following the short stint in South Florida.

In January, MLB.com's Mark Bowman reported the Braves "would not be willing to provide Francoeur anything more than a Minor League deal" in advance of the 2017 campaign.