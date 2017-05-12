    EPL Table: Saturday's Week 37 Results, Scores, 2017 Premier League Standings

    Chelsea are champions of the 2016-17 Premier League after a dramatic 1-0 triumph Friday over West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns. Michy Batshuayi is the hero after scoring the title-winning goal on a pass from Cesar Azpilicueta in the 82nd minute.

    Meanwhile, Everton scored a 1-0 victory over Watford at Goodison Park to snap a brief two-match losing streak. The loss means the Hornets still haven't mathematically clinched another season in the top flight, though it would take a massive collapse to fall into the relegation zone.

    Let's check out the complete slate of matches on this weekend's schedule. That's followed by a look at the EPL table as it currently stands and a recap of Friday's action.

          

    Matchweek 37 Schedule

    2016–17 Premier League: Week 37 Matches and Results
    DateHomeAwayScore
    May 12EvertonWatford1-0
    May 12West BromChelsea0-1
    May 13Manchester CityLeicesterSaturday
    May 13BournemouthBurnleySaturday
    May 13MiddlesbroughSouthamptonSaturday
    May 13SunderlandSwanseaSaturday
    May 13StokeArsenalSaturday
    May 14Crystal PalaceHullSunday
    May 14West HamLiverpoolSunday
    May 14TottenhamManchester UnitedSunday
    Updated Premier League Table

    2016–17 Premier League: Standings After May 12 Matches
    RankClubMPWDLGDPTS
    1Chelsea3628354787
    2Tottenham3523844877
    3Liverpool36201062970
    4Manchester City3520963369
    5Arsenal3520692666
    6Manchester United35171442465
    7Everton371710102061
    8West Brom3612915-545
    9Leicester3512716-943
    10Southampton3511915-742
    11Bournemouth3611916-1342
    12West Ham3611916-1442
    13Stoke36101115-1341
    14Burnley3611718-1440
    15Watford3611718-2240
    16Crystal Palace3611520-1538
    17Swansea3610521-2835
    18Hull369720-3334
    19Middlesbrough3651318-2228
    20Sunderland356623-3224
    Friday Recap

    Everton 1, Watford 0

    Everton controlled their clash with Watford throughout, but it wasn't until nearly the hour mark when they finally grabbed the lead courtesy of Ross Barkley.

    The 23-year-old midfielder is facing a crucial decision over the next week after Toffees manager Ronald Koeman confirmed he must either sign a new contract or get sold this summer. The added pressure didn't seem to impact the England international in a match where he netted the only goal.

    He attacked with pace right down the middle of the pitch, and the Hornets' back line provided zero resistance as Barkley unleashed a laser past Heurelho Gomes in the 56th minute.

    In all, the Toffees held 62.6 percent possession and generated six shots on target while conceding just two for Watford. They also earned a clear edge in touches (763-529) and passes (539-311) in the win.

    Up next for Everton is a season-ending matchup with Arsenal next Sunday at Emirates Stadium, which could have major Champions League ramifications for the Gunners.

    Watford have two matches left in the campaign. They travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on Monday before finishing the term at home against Manchester City. One point gained by the Hornets or one point lost by Hull would confirm the club's placement in the EPL for another year.

          

    Chelsea 1, West Brom 0

    It looked for a long time like Chelsea's championship celebration would be forced to wait at least three more days as the West Brom back line stood tall. But one missed assignment is all it took for Batshuayi to send Blues supporters into a frenzy.

    The Belgian striker found open space in the box and made no mistake from just outside the six-yard box as he touched Azpilicueta's cross past Ben Foster for a goal he'll never forget. The result is the sixth league title in club history.

    There were some tense moments over the final 13 minutes, including stoppage time, as West Brom pushed forward in an effort to play the role of spoiler. But the Chelsea defense and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois were up to the final tasks.

    Chelsea can now enjoy a two-match Premier League title coronation at Stamford Bridge. The Blues are set to face Watford on Monday before closing with Sunderland on the final matchday. They will then have a week to prepare for Arsenal in the FA Cup final.

    All match statistics courtesy of the Premier League's official website.