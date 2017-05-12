EPL Table: Saturday's Week 37 Results, Scores, 2017 Premier League Standings

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Chelsea are champions of the 2016-17 Premier League after a dramatic 1-0 triumph Friday over West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns. Michy Batshuayi is the hero after scoring the title-winning goal on a pass from Cesar Azpilicueta in the 82nd minute.

Meanwhile, Everton scored a 1-0 victory over Watford at Goodison Park to snap a brief two-match losing streak. The loss means the Hornets still haven't mathematically clinched another season in the top flight, though it would take a massive collapse to fall into the relegation zone.

Let's check out the complete slate of matches on this weekend's schedule. That's followed by a look at the EPL table as it currently stands and a recap of Friday's action.

Matchweek 37 Schedule

2016–17 Premier League: Week 37 Matches and Results Date Home Away Score May 12 Everton Watford 1-0 May 12 West Brom Chelsea 0-1 May 13 Manchester City Leicester Saturday May 13 Bournemouth Burnley Saturday May 13 Middlesbrough Southampton Saturday May 13 Sunderland Swansea Saturday May 13 Stoke Arsenal Saturday May 14 Crystal Palace Hull Sunday May 14 West Ham Liverpool Sunday May 14 Tottenham Manchester United Sunday PremierLeague.com

Updated Premier League Table

2016–17 Premier League: Standings After May 12 Matches Rank Club MP W D L GD PTS 1 Chelsea 36 28 3 5 47 87 2 Tottenham 35 23 8 4 48 77 3 Liverpool 36 20 10 6 29 70 4 Manchester City 35 20 9 6 33 69 5 Arsenal 35 20 6 9 26 66 6 Manchester United 35 17 14 4 24 65 7 Everton 37 17 10 10 20 61 8 West Brom 36 12 9 15 -5 45 9 Leicester 35 12 7 16 -9 43 10 Southampton 35 11 9 15 -7 42 11 Bournemouth 36 11 9 16 -13 42 12 West Ham 36 11 9 16 -14 42 13 Stoke 36 10 11 15 -13 41 14 Burnley 36 11 7 18 -14 40 15 Watford 36 11 7 18 -22 40 16 Crystal Palace 36 11 5 20 -15 38 17 Swansea 36 10 5 21 -28 35 18 Hull 36 9 7 20 -33 34 19 Middlesbrough 36 5 13 18 -22 28 20 Sunderland 35 6 6 23 -32 24 PremierLeague.com

Friday Recap

Everton 1, Watford 0

Everton controlled their clash with Watford throughout, but it wasn't until nearly the hour mark when they finally grabbed the lead courtesy of Ross Barkley.

The 23-year-old midfielder is facing a crucial decision over the next week after Toffees manager Ronald Koeman confirmed he must either sign a new contract or get sold this summer. The added pressure didn't seem to impact the England international in a match where he netted the only goal.

He attacked with pace right down the middle of the pitch, and the Hornets' back line provided zero resistance as Barkley unleashed a laser past Heurelho Gomes in the 56th minute.

Sky Sports Statto noted the end of the star's goal drought:

OptaJoe spotlighted his long-range prowess:

In all, the Toffees held 62.6 percent possession and generated six shots on target while conceding just two for Watford. They also earned a clear edge in touches (763-529) and passes (539-311) in the win.

Up next for Everton is a season-ending matchup with Arsenal next Sunday at Emirates Stadium, which could have major Champions League ramifications for the Gunners.

Watford have two matches left in the campaign. They travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on Monday before finishing the term at home against Manchester City. One point gained by the Hornets or one point lost by Hull would confirm the club's placement in the EPL for another year.

Chelsea 1, West Brom 0

It looked for a long time like Chelsea's championship celebration would be forced to wait at least three more days as the West Brom back line stood tall. But one missed assignment is all it took for Batshuayi to send Blues supporters into a frenzy.

The Belgian striker found open space in the box and made no mistake from just outside the six-yard box as he touched Azpilicueta's cross past Ben Foster for a goal he'll never forget. The result is the sixth league title in club history.

Squawka News showcased the latest example of Blues boss Antonio Conte pushing all the right buttons:

There were some tense moments over the final 13 minutes, including stoppage time, as West Brom pushed forward in an effort to play the role of spoiler. But the Chelsea defense and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois were up to the final tasks.

The Premier League congratulated the new champions of England:

Chelsea can now enjoy a two-match Premier League title coronation at Stamford Bridge. The Blues are set to face Watford on Monday before closing with Sunderland on the final matchday. They will then have a week to prepare for Arsenal in the FA Cup final.

All match statistics courtesy of the Premier League's official website.