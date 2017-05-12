Players Championship 2017 Leaderboard: Full Cut Line List of Players Removed

Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

It's something of a surprise to see Louis Oosthuizen and Kyle Stanley at the top of the standings and it's quite a shock to see Vijay Singh on the first page of the leaderboard at the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.

There are other surprises as well in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Those surprises involve some of the names on the wrong side of the cut line.

There's no more surprising name than Jordan Spieth, one of the top players in the world and a pre-tournament favorite to contend for the title.

While the weather conditions were relatively good, the wind picked up as the round went along, and that pushed the cut line to two over par.

All those who failed to reach that number were eliminated from the competition.

Here's a look at all players who missed the cut:

2017 Players Championship Cut Line Player Score Martin Laird +3 Andrew Loupe +3 Scott Brown +3 K.J. Choi +3 John Huh +3 Spencer Levin +3 Luke List +3 Jason Kokrak +3 Jhonatthan Vegas +3 Cameron Smith +3 Jim Furyk +3 Hudson Swafford +3 Tony Finau +3 Luke Donald +3 James Hahn +3 Graham DeLaet +3 Jordan Spieth +4 Wesley Bryan +4 Russell Knox +4 Cameron Smith +4 Marc Leishman +4 Ryan Palmer +4 Shawn Stefani +5 Patrick Rodgers +5 Ross Fisher +5 Matthew Fitzpatrick +5 Bill Haas +5 Jonas Blixt +5 Freddie Jacobson +5 Chad Campbell +5 Bernhard Langer +5 Kyle Reifers +5 Shane Lowry +6 Brian Gay +6 Robert Streb +6 Peter Malnati +6 Charl Schwarzel +6 Ernie Els +6 Anirban Lahiri +6 Troy Merritt +6 Bubba Watson +7 Jerry Kelly +7 Jason Bohn +7 Bryce Molder +7 Mark Hubbard +7 Fabian Gomez +7 Billy Horschel +7 D.A. Points +8 Johnson Wagner +8 Brett Stegmaier +8 Derek Fathauer +8 Vaughn Taylor +8 Sean O'Hair +8 Matt Every +8 Tyrone Van Aswegen +9 Patton Kizire +10 Robert Garrigus +11 Danny Lee +11 Zac Blair +12 Harris English +16 Scott Piercy +20 Danny Willett WD Kevin Na WD PGATour.com

Spieth was not awful in the first two rounds of the tournament, but after shooting a one-over 73 Thursday, he struggled to a three-over 75 Friday. He appeared to be on the edge of getting himself into the final two rounds, but he struggled late in the back nine.

If that story sounds familiar, it's because Spieth has failed to make the cut at the Players Championship in three consecutive years.

Spieth was the biggest name to fail to make the cut, but he had plenty of company. Some of the other big names who struggled during the first two rounds of the tournament included Bubba Watson, K.J. Choi, Jim Furyk, Shane Lowry and Ernie Els.

Spieth lost whatever opportunity he had to make the cut on the 17th hole. He hit his tee shot into the water on the famous island green hole, and while he birdied the closing hole, it wasn't good enough to get his ticket punched.

Spieth met with the media after the round and admitted he had a problem on the TPC Sawgrass course. "Haven't figured out these greens yet," Spieth said, per First Coast News' Brian Chojnacki. "This is the best I've felt after missing a cut."

Watson fell apart on the 17th and 18th holes of Friday's round. He had a double bogey on the 17th and followed that with a triple.

Furyk had an even bigger problem on the 17th hole, as he recorded a quadruple bogey seven on the notoriously difficult hole. As a result of that painful number, Furyk ended up at three-over, not quite good enough to get the opportunity to play on Saturday and Sunday.

Choi also struggled with the finish. He was at one over par through the 13th hole Friday, but he bogeyed three of the closing five holes and that kept him from sticking around for the weekend.

Els was in trouble after shooting a two-over 74 on Thursday, and he did not appear to have much left on Friday as he followed that with a four-over 76. Lowry never found his game either, as he posted the same 74-76 that Els put together.