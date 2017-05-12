Dak Prescott Says He Won't 'Change a Thing' as Cowboys QB, Talks Tony Romo

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott isn't going to change his approach ahead of his second NFL season, even though he's now entrenched as the team's starter following the retirement of Tony Romo.

On Friday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com passed along comments the 23-year-old signal-caller made to E:60's Jeremy Schaap about his outlook after a successful rookie campaign with America's Team.

"Continue to do what got me here, don't change a thing now," Prescott said. "I got here by hard work, trusting in others and being selfless, and I just got to continue to do that no matter what the circumstances are—[Romo] in the NFL; him not in the NFL; this is my team or not. Just continue to do what I've done."

Romo suffered a back injury during the 2016 preseason, which allowed the fourth-round pick out of Mississippi State to seize the starting job. He never relinquished it while leading the Cowboys to a 13-3 record in the regular season, the top mark in the NFC.

Prescott showcased decision-making ability well beyond his years en route to completing 67.8 percent of his throws for 3,667 yards, 23 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He also rushed for 282 yards and scored six TDs on the ground.

His success combined with the powerhouse rushing of fellow rookie Ezekiel Elliott, who led the NFL with 1,631 rushing yards, allowed Dallas to rank fifth in total offense.

Insider Buzz: Dolphins Expect Big Role for Rookie DE Insider Buzz: Bills Expanding GM Search Insider Buzz: Bengals Taking 'Serious Heat' for Mixon Pick Winners and Losers of the 2017 NFL Draft Winners and Losers of the 2017 NFL Draft Day 2 Chidobe Awuzie NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Cowboys Rookie Insider Buzz: Jaguars May Not Use Option on Bortles Grading the Trubisky Pick Former Pitt RB Beat Cancer, Now Sets Sights on NFL What Are the Hottest Match Ups of the 2017 NFL Season? What Changed for Tony Romo on Day 1 of NFL Free Agency? What Will It Take for Tony Romo to Land in Denver? Tony Romo Says Goodbye to Cowboys Deal Alert: Grading Alshon Jeffery to Philadelphia Eagles Free Agent Signing Deal Alert: Grading DeSean Jackson to Tampa Bay Buccaneers Free Agent Signing Insider Buzz: Deep CB Draft Class Helped Patriots Outbid Teams for Gilmore Matt Miller's Winners and Losers from the NFL Combine Insider Buzz: AP May Return to Vikings as Other Teams Show Little Interest in FA Insider Buzz: Desean Jackson Will Get Big Payday; Could Set Brandin Cooks Market Deal Alert: Grading Brandon Marshall to New York Giants Free Agent Signing Insider Buzz: Hue Jackson 'Loves' Mitch Trubisky; Chance to Be #1 Overall Pick Top Performers from the 2017 NFL Combine Rumor Alert: San Francisco 49ers Targeting Free Agent WR Kenny Britt? Insider Buzz: Dolphins May Pay Big Money for Stills; Parker's Future in Question Rumor Alert: Bears Will Make 'Major Push' for Free Agent QB Mike Glennon? NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Redskins WR DeSean Jackson Land? NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting WR Terrelle Pryor Myles Garrett, Top Edge Rushers Absolutely Owned the 2017 NFL Combine Insider Buzz: 49ers Targeting Mike Glennon If Cousins Deal Doesn't Develop NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting RB LeGarrette Blount Insider Buzz: Romo to Denver 'Gaining Momentum', Lack of Other Options NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Chicago Bears WR Alshon Jeffery Land? The Explosive, West Coast Kid: Meet the Ultimate Deep Threat John Ross NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Vikings RB Adrian Peterson Land? Insider Buzz: Glennon Offered Top Backup QB Money by Bucs, CHI & NYJ Interested Insider Buzz: Raiders Will Wait to See Murray's Market Before Targeting Peterson Insider Buzz: JPP Not Expected to Agree to Long-Term Deal, NYG Could Draft DE Rumor Alert: Titans Most Likely to Trade for Saints WR Brandin Cooks? Rumor Alert: Philadelphia Eagles Will Evaluate Signing RB Jamaal Charles? NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Tony Romo Land If Cut by Dallas Cowboys? Matt Miller's Rapid-Fire Predictions for 2017 NFL Combine Insider Buzz: Kirk Cousins Open to Being Traded to Cleveland Browns Insider Buzz: Adrian Peterson, Vikings to Determine Future at NFL Combine Meet the Biggest Sleeper DB Ready to Tear Up the NFL Combine Insider Buzz: Cutler Won't Accept Any Trade by Bears, Could Threaten to Retire Insider Buzz: NFL Won't Rush to Interfere in Revis, Jets Contract Situation Top Landing Spots for Tony Romo If Released or Traded by Dallas Cowboys Top Landing Spots for Former New York Giants WR Victor Cruz Insider Buzz: Redskins Interested in Tony Romo; Could Trade Kirk Cousins Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh Insider Buzz: QB Mitch Trubisky Is a 'Lock for the Top 5' in 2017 NFL Draft Insider Buzz: Salary Cap Increase Could Lead to Uptick in Franchise Tag Use Tim Tebow Gave 75,000 Kids with Special Needs a Night They'll Never Forget Insider Buzz: Tony Romo Could Retire from NFL to Pursue TV Career Insider Buzz: Aldon Smith Reinstatement in Jeopardy with Latest Controversy Insider Buzz: 49ers Open to Keeping Kaepernick but Not at Current Salary History Will Never Forget New England Patriots 5th Championship in Super Bowl LI Simms: Blame Falcons' Conservative D, Not Aggressive Offense, for SB LI Collapse A7FL No-Pads, Full-Contact Football League Claims It's Safer Than the NFL Gridiron Heights: Patriots Win Super Bowl LI NFL Comeback Player of the Year Jordy Nelson Top 5 NFL Interception Leaders of 2016 Insider Buzz: Rams Could Let Trumaine Johnson Walk in Free Agency Insider Buzz: NFL Being Urged to Decrease TNF Games; Goodell Not Budging Insider Buzz: Las Vegas Deal Dead, but Raiders Haven't Contacted City of Oakland Insider Buzz: Belichick Could Pull Out Old Trick to Slow Down Julio Jones in SB Tale of the Tape: Do Patriots or Falcons Have Advantage in Super Bowl LI? NFL Award Predictions: Who Will Take Home Hardware at 'Honors' Ceremony? Why Dion Lewis Will Be Patriots Good Luck Charm in Super Bowl LI Which Group of Road Graders Will Win Offensive Line of the Year at NFL Honors? Deflategate to Lady Gaga: Prop Bets That Will Keep You Hooked on Super Bowl LI Insider Buzz: Romo Wants to Face Cowboys in 2017 Season Insider Buzz: Patriots Will Move Fast on Garoppolo Trade This Offseason Can Super Bowl LI Patriots Cement Legacy as Top Team of New England Dynasty Era? Fake Brady Makes Appearance at Super Bowl 51 Media Day Insider Buzz: John Elway, Rich McKay Endorsed John Lynch for 49ers GM Job Insider Buzz: Raiders to Vegas Hits a Snag, Lease Proposal Seen as 'Insulting' Why One of College Football's Worst Teams Will Be a Winner in Super Bowl LI Atlanta Falcons X-Factors to Disrupt Patriots Offense in Super Bowl LI Insider Buzz: 'Unconventional' John Lynch Hire Won't Impact Shanahan to 49ers Insider Buzz: Teams Take 'Precautions' Before Facing Patriots, Shred Game Plans NCAA Lacrosse to Super Bowl LI: Patriots WR Chris Hogan's Rise to the Top Simms in 60: Falcons and Patriots Have Most Creative Offenses, Take Notice NFL Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa Is Much More Than "The Next Marcus Mariota" Who Had the Best Attendance in the NFL in 2016?

While Prescott's performance earned him NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, the Cowboys couldn't muster any postseason success. They were eliminated by the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round after getting a bye through Wild Card Weekend.

Nevertheless, the Louisiana native was slated to remain the team's starter heading into 2017, regardless of Romo's status. The former starter's decision to hang up his cleats for a job as a television analyst merely eliminated any chance of a QB controversy.

"I really just genuinely hoped that he was happy," Prescott told Schaap. "I hoped that's what he wanted. As I said, he had a great career, so he can hang his hat on that. And going into CBS, getting to wear the suits every day and getting to play as much golf as he wants, I hoped that he was happy."

Prescott will carry heavy expectations on his shoulders starting in the fall. OddsShark noted the Cowboys are a slight favorite to capture the NFC championship next season. They are followed closely by the Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers and reigning NFC champion Atlanta Falcons.

He'll need to avoid the dreaded sophomore slump for Dallas to make a Super Bowl run, though.