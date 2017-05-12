Dak Prescott Says He Won't 'Change a Thing' as Cowboys QB, Talks Tony Romo

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott isn't going to change his approach ahead of his second NFL season, even though he's now entrenched as the team's starter following the retirement of Tony Romo.

On Friday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com passed along comments the 23-year-old signal-caller made to E:60's Jeremy Schaap about his outlook after a successful rookie campaign with America's Team.

"Continue to do what got me here, don't change a thing now," Prescott said. "I got here by hard work, trusting in others and being selfless, and I just got to continue to do that no matter what the circumstances are—[Romo] in the NFL; him not in the NFL; this is my team or not. Just continue to do what I've done."

Romo suffered a back injury during the 2016 preseason, which allowed the fourth-round pick out of Mississippi State to seize the starting job. He never relinquished it while leading the Cowboys to a 13-3 record in the regular season, the top mark in the NFC.

Prescott showcased decision-making ability well beyond his years en route to completing 67.8 percent of his throws for 3,667 yards, 23 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He also rushed for 282 yards and scored six TDs on the ground.

His success combined with the powerhouse rushing of fellow rookie Ezekiel Elliott, who led the NFL with 1,631 rushing yards, allowed Dallas to rank fifth in total offense.

Insider Buzz: Dolphins Expect Big Role for Rookie DE Insider Buzz: Bills Expanding GM Search Insider Buzz: Bengals Taking 'Serious Heat' for Mixon Pick Winners and Losers of the 2017 NFL Draft Winners and Losers of the 2017 NFL Draft Day 2 Chidobe Awuzie NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Cowboys Rookie Insider Buzz: Jaguars May Not Use Option on Bortles Grading the Trubisky Pick Former Pitt RB Beat Cancer, Now Sets Sights on NFL What Are the Hottest Match Ups of the 2017 NFL Season? What Changed for Tony Romo on Day 1 of NFL Free Agency? What Will It Take for Tony Romo to Land in Denver? Tony Romo Says Goodbye to Cowboys

While Prescott's performance earned him NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, the Cowboys couldn't muster any postseason success. They were eliminated by the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round after getting a bye through Wild Card Weekend.

Nevertheless, the Louisiana native was slated to remain the team's starter heading into 2017, regardless of Romo's status. The former starter's decision to hang up his cleats for a job as a television analyst merely eliminated any chance of a QB controversy.

"I really just genuinely hoped that he was happy," Prescott told Schaap. "I hoped that's what he wanted. As I said, he had a great career, so he can hang his hat on that. And going into CBS, getting to wear the suits every day and getting to play as much golf as he wants, I hoped that he was happy."

Prescott will carry heavy expectations on his shoulders starting in the fall. OddsShark noted the Cowboys are a slight favorite to capture the NFC championship next season. They are followed closely by the Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers and reigning NFC champion Atlanta Falcons.

He'll need to avoid the dreaded sophomore slump for Dallas to make a Super Bowl run, though.