WWE Backlash 2017 Review: Top Highlights and Low Points

Credit: WWE.com

Following the Superstar Shake-Up, Backlash 2017 was an event with a surprising card as new challengers were brought into the mix.

Since the spring cleaning of Payback was out of the way, SmackDown's refreshed roster sought to start the summer off with as much momentum as possible.

Heading into the pay-per-view, some of the biggest selling points were the potential Match of the Year candidate between Shinsuke Nakamura and Dolph Ziggler, the possible ascension of Jinder Mahal from jobber to main event star and even the chance to declare a new Face of America.

With every WWE event, there are always elements on both sides of the spectrum as far as pros and cons. No show is flawless, but, at the same time, it's nearly impossible for everything to be a disappointment.

Now that the event has concluded, what was the end result? Were there more positives or negatives on the show?

What mistakes did WWE make that hurt this pay-per-view's overall wow factor and what were the moments you should kick yourself for having missed if you didn't tune in?

It's time to look back on what happened at Backlash 2017 and single out the biggest highlights and low points of the evening, presented in order of appearance.