Authors of Pain Beat DIY to Retain NXT Tag Team Championship at TakeOver Chicago

The Authors of Pain continued their path of destruction through NXT's tag team division Saturday at NXT TakeOver: Chicago by defeating DIY in a ladder match to retain the NXT Tag Team Championships.

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa had their hands on the tag titles before Akam and Rezar kicked the ladder out from under them. WWE NXT showed DIY sitting in a precarious position:

Taking full advantage, the Authors of Pain grabbed the former champions and hit the Super Collider. Having absorbed a physical beating over the course of the match, DIY were unable to prevent Akam and Rezar from climbing the ladder and taking the championships.

The Miami Herald's Scott Fishman applauded all four wrestlers for their work:

Ciampa took the defeat hard, attacking his partner as they were heading back to the locker room. WWE provided a replay of the beatdown:

WWE Creative Humor joked the fans in Chicago weren't exactly getting a happy ending:

Ciampa's actions will be the biggest talking point from TakeOver: Chicago, but it's worth noting The Authors of Pain continue to be the most dominant tag team NXT has ever seen.

Akam and Rezar took NXT by storm under the tutelage of WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering, leading to their victory in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and eventually the capturing of the NXT Tag Team titles.

The Authors of Pain were victorious against Gargano and Ciampa at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio, which ended DIY's short run with the straps.

DIY received an opportunity to win the titles back at NXT TakeOver: Orlando in a Triple Threat Elimination match that also included The Revival.

The AOP eliminated DIY first and went on to retain the championships. With The Revival receiving the call to the main roster, Gargano and Ciampa once again stepped up and requested they receive a two-on-two shot at the belts.

NXT general manager William Regal agreed and added the ladder stipulation, which seemingly gave the smaller and faster DIY an advantage.

Following the announcement, Gargano discussed the importance of competing for the titles in a ladder match:

Although the ladder stipulation through an obstacle in the way of AOP, there has arguably never been a more destructive force in NXT.

Akam and Rezar debuted in June 2016 by attacking American Alpha, and over the past year nobody has proven capable of standing toe to toe with them.

DIY has undoubtedly given Akam and Rezar a run for their money, though, which gave Ellering a sense of urgency to get them out of the picture:

Gargano and Ciampa have grown into two of the most popular Superstars in NXT due largely to their ability to have great matches with almost anyone.

They were a part of multiple entertaining bouts with the Authors of Pain prior to NXT TakeOver: Chicago and they put on another great show Saturday.

That wasn't enough to knock the Authors of Pain from their perch, and while seemingly nobody is capable of doing so, Heavy Machinery appears to be the next team in line during the coming weeks and months.

Meanwhile, Ciampa and Gargano now have unfinished business that will undoubtedly spill over to the weeks ahead. NXT fans will eagerly await Ciampa's explanation for why he turned on his tag partner.

