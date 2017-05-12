    EPL Results Week 37: Friday's 2017 Premier League Scores, Top Scorers and Table

    Chelsea's Italian head coach Antonio Conte (3R) leads celebrations of Chelsea's Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Chelsea at The Hawthorns stadium in West Bromwich, west Midlands on May 12, 2017.
    Chelsea put the finishing touches on their 2016-17 Premier League title chase on Friday after a 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion was enough to see them clinch the crown with two games remaining.

    Michy Batshuayi was the unlikeliest of heroes for the Blues and came off the bench as a late substitute to steer home Cesar Azpilicueta's cross, winning Chelsea the crown with just his second Premier League goal for the club.

    The Blues now sit an unassailable 10 points clear of Tottenham Hotspur at the head of the Premier League standings as manager Antonio Conte celebrates triumph in his maiden season among England's elite.

    Elsewhere, Everton secured a 1-0 victory of their own against Watford as Ross Barkley snatched the only goal of a fiery fixture at Goodison Park.

    Read on for a recap of Friday's Premier League Week 37 results, as well as a look at the updated top scorers list and a breakdown of the table as this season's title found its champion.

    2016-17 Premier League Standings
    PositionTeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
    1Chelsea3628357629+4787
    2Tottenham3523847123+4877
    3Liverpool36201067142+2970
    4Manchester City3520967037+3369
    5Arsenal3520696842+2666
    6Manchester United35171445127+2465
    7Everton371710106141+2061
    8West Bromwich Albion36129154146-545
    9Leicester35127164554-943
    10Southampton35119153946-742
    11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
    12West Ham36119164559-1442
    13Stoke361011153952-1341
    14Burnley36117183751-1440
    15Watford36117183759-2240
    16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
    17Swansea36105214169-2835
    18Hull3697203669-3334
    19Middlesbrough36513182648-2228
    20Sunderland3566232860-3224
    2016-17 Premier League Top Scorers
    PositionPlayerTeamGoals
    1Romelu LukakuEverton24
    2Harry KaneTottenham Hotspur21
    3Alexis SanchezArsenal20
    4Diego CostaChelsea20
    5Sergio AgueroManchester City18
    6Dele AlliTottenham Hotspur17
    7Zlatan IbrahimovicManchester United17
    8Eden HazardChelsea15
    9Jermain DefoeSunderland15
    10Joshua KingBournemouth15
    Recap

    Chelsea showcased calmness, composure and no small amount of patience on Friday after clinching a fifth Premier League trophy at the Hawthorns, where West Brom fell short despite an admirable fight at home.

    One season after slumping to a 10th-placed finish in the English top flight, Chelsea confirmed their place at the top of its order, and manager Antonio Conte was the man raking in the plaudits:

    West Brom were stubborn in defence and looked motivated to stop their opponents at all costs, a tactic that worked until Batshuayi's introduction in the 75th minute, with goalkeeper Ben Foster to thank for their clean sheet up until that point.

    But the duck was finally broke after Azpilicueta drove the ball into an unmarked Batshuayi, who put a poor first season in England behind him to convert the all-important chance of the match, per Squawka:

    In Friday's other Premier League fixture, Everton were also forced to play the waiting game in their victory over the visiting Hornets at Goodison Park but capitalised through Barkley to win their penultimate game of the campaign.

    Barkley beat Watford stopper Heurelho Gomes with a lovely dink in the 56th minute, although Match of the Day questioned whether the midfielder, linked with a move away this summer, would be scoring any more:

    The Merseyside clash bubbled over at times as two outfits seeking their strongest possible finish went hammer and tongs in search of three points, although the Toffees rarely looked too troubled in defence.

    Everton came into the fixture already assured of a seventh-placed finish in manager Ronald Koeman's first season at the helm, although Friday's spoils move them closer to the Premier League's upper echelon of heavyweights.