EPL Results Week 37: Friday's 2017 Premier League Scores, Top Scorers and Table

Chelsea put the finishing touches on their 2016-17 Premier League title chase on Friday after a 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion was enough to see them clinch the crown with two games remaining.

Michy Batshuayi was the unlikeliest of heroes for the Blues and came off the bench as a late substitute to steer home Cesar Azpilicueta's cross, winning Chelsea the crown with just his second Premier League goal for the club.

The Blues now sit an unassailable 10 points clear of Tottenham Hotspur at the head of the Premier League standings as manager Antonio Conte celebrates triumph in his maiden season among England's elite.

Elsewhere, Everton secured a 1-0 victory of their own against Watford as Ross Barkley snatched the only goal of a fiery fixture at Goodison Park.

Read on for a recap of Friday's Premier League Week 37 results, as well as a look at the updated top scorers list and a breakdown of the table as this season's title found its champion.

2016-17 Premier League Standings Position Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Chelsea 36 28 3 5 76 29 +47 87 2 Tottenham 35 23 8 4 71 23 +48 77 3 Liverpool 36 20 10 6 71 42 +29 70 4 Manchester City 35 20 9 6 70 37 +33 69 5 Arsenal 35 20 6 9 68 42 +26 66 6 Manchester United 35 17 14 4 51 27 +24 65 7 Everton 37 17 10 10 61 41 +20 61 8 West Bromwich Albion 36 12 9 15 41 46 -5 45 9 Leicester 35 12 7 16 45 54 -9 43 10 Southampton 35 11 9 15 39 46 -7 42 11 Bournemouth 36 11 9 16 52 65 -13 42 12 West Ham 36 11 9 16 45 59 -14 42 13 Stoke 36 10 11 15 39 52 -13 41 14 Burnley 36 11 7 18 37 51 -14 40 15 Watford 36 11 7 18 37 59 -22 40 16 Crystal Palace 36 11 5 20 46 61 -15 38 17 Swansea 36 10 5 21 41 69 -28 35 18 Hull 36 9 7 20 36 69 -33 34 19 Middlesbrough 36 5 13 18 26 48 -22 28 20 Sunderland 35 6 6 23 28 60 -32 24 PremierLeague.com

2016-17 Premier League Top Scorers Position Player Team Goals 1 Romelu Lukaku Everton 24 2 Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur 21 3 Alexis Sanchez Arsenal 20 4 Diego Costa Chelsea 20 5 Sergio Aguero Manchester City 18 6 Dele Alli Tottenham Hotspur 17 7 Zlatan Ibrahimovic Manchester United 17 8 Eden Hazard Chelsea 15 9 Jermain Defoe Sunderland 15 10 Joshua King Bournemouth 15 WhoScored.com

Chelsea showcased calmness, composure and no small amount of patience on Friday after clinching a fifth Premier League trophy at the Hawthorns, where West Brom fell short despite an admirable fight at home.

One season after slumping to a 10th-placed finish in the English top flight, Chelsea confirmed their place at the top of its order, and manager Antonio Conte was the man raking in the plaudits:

West Brom were stubborn in defence and looked motivated to stop their opponents at all costs, a tactic that worked until Batshuayi's introduction in the 75th minute, with goalkeeper Ben Foster to thank for their clean sheet up until that point.

But the duck was finally broke after Azpilicueta drove the ball into an unmarked Batshuayi, who put a poor first season in England behind him to convert the all-important chance of the match, per Squawka:

In Friday's other Premier League fixture, Everton were also forced to play the waiting game in their victory over the visiting Hornets at Goodison Park but capitalised through Barkley to win their penultimate game of the campaign.

Barkley beat Watford stopper Heurelho Gomes with a lovely dink in the 56th minute, although Match of the Day questioned whether the midfielder, linked with a move away this summer, would be scoring any more:

The Merseyside clash bubbled over at times as two outfits seeking their strongest possible finish went hammer and tongs in search of three points, although the Toffees rarely looked too troubled in defence.

Everton came into the fixture already assured of a seventh-placed finish in manager Ronald Koeman's first season at the helm, although Friday's spoils move them closer to the Premier League's upper echelon of heavyweights.